2021 NFL Draft: Assessing three first-round trades

Leapfrogging rival New York Giants to land Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith was an acute move by Howie Roseman. The Eagles knew they had to take an aggressive approach to improve the wide receiver position after the offseason departures of DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, and jumping in front of a team that was likely eyeing the same prospect was a huge win for Roseman, Jalen Hurts and this franchise.





The Cowboys long had their sights set on the cornerback position at No. 10, but with the top two cornerback prospects (Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II) already gone, they wisely traded back, gaining an extra pick and getting one of the top defensive players in this draft just two spots later. I talked to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who I spent six seasons with in Atlanta, and he was very pleased with landing linebacker Micah Parsons, an impact defender who fits right into his system.