2021 NFL Draft: Assessing three first-round trades

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 01:40 AM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Thomas_Dimitroff
Thomas Dimitroff

NFL Media Analyst

Today's NFL features perhaps the most active and fearless group of general managers its seen in quite some time. We saw a number of blockbuster trades go down ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, and that trend continued through Round 1 on Thursday night.

As the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons, I learned several things about executing trades: 1) It's important that both sides feel the exchange was a win-win; 2) It's equally -- if not more -- important to have good working relationships with your peers around the league. Portraying publicly that a trade was beneficial for both teams involved was always a critical aspect of keeping the door open for future trades.

I'll tell you one thing for sure: Finalizing draft day trades are some of the most exhilarating moments of the job, especially those that occur in Round 1. Back in 2011, we stunned the football world by sending five picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up from No. 27 to sixth overall in order to draft Julio Jones﻿. Yes, it was a huge move but paid dividends for the organization over the next decade.

On Thursday, we saw three trades in the first round. Below, I assess both sides of these transactions.

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
REC: No. 10 overall (DeVonta Smith)
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
REC: No. 12 overall (Micah Parsons), No. 84 (3rd)

Leapfrogging rival New York Giants to land Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith was an acute move by Howie Roseman. The Eagles knew they had to take an aggressive approach to improve the wide receiver position after the offseason departures of DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, and jumping in front of a team that was likely eyeing the same prospect was a huge win for Roseman, Jalen Hurts and this franchise.


The Cowboys long had their sights set on the cornerback position at No. 10, but with the top two cornerback prospects (Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II) already gone, they wisely traded back, gaining an extra pick and getting one of the top defensive players in this draft just two spots later. I talked to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who I spent six seasons with in Atlanta, and he was very pleased with landing linebacker Micah Parsons, an impact defender who fits right into his system.

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
REC: No. 11 overall (Justin Fields)
New York Giants
New York Giants
REC: No. 20 overall (Kadarius Toney), No. 164 (5th), 2022 1st, 2022 4th

There was pressure on Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy coming into the draft, and I commend them on moving up nine spots to take a talented quarterback in Justin Fields, who not many thought would be around at No. 11. They knew they needed to strike while the iron was hot and they did. There will be some growing pains -- like with most rookie quarterbacks -- but I'm high on the Bears' aggressive move.


Giants GM Dave Gettleman knew the prospect he coveted at No. 11 -- presumably DeVonta Smith -- and when the Alabama star wasn't going to be on the board when the Giants went on the clock, he responded in a very effective manner. He was able to gain draft capital, including an extra first-round pick next year, and get good value by drafting a solid receiver in Kadarius Toney at No. 20.

New York Jets
New York Jets
REC: No. 14 overall (Alijah Vera-Tucker), No. 143 (4th)
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
REC: No. 23 overall (Christian Darrisaw), Nos. 66 and 86 (2nd)

This was the third win-win trade of the night. Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have a great understanding of what they need to improve the offense and did just that with their pair of first-round picks (QB Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14). With O-linemen coming off the board early in the teens, the Jets knew they couldn't sit on their hands. They capitalized on the opportunity to trade up and selected a versatile player to protect their new franchise quarterback. This was a good night for the Jets camp.


Vikings GM Rick Spielman had the foresight to know they could trade back and get better value at the offensive tackle position with the top two players off the board when they got on the clock at 14. When you trade back, there is always a risk of getting a lower-graded player in a place of need, and GMs have to be comfortable with that. The Vikings were able to still get their top need at No. 23 in OT Christian Darrisaw, a good thing because Spielman couldn't walk away from Round 1 without one.

Former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff is providing analysis for NFL Media throughout the 2021 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Bucky Brooks breaks down every selection from Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, providing analysis for predictable picks to unexpected trades. Follow along as we update live!
news

Charley Casserly 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: Patriots snag Trey Lance to apprentice under Cam Newton

In his final mock of the 2021 NFL Draft's first round, Charley Casserly predicts the New England Patriots will land their quarterback of the future. Check out all 32 of his predictions! 
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Thursday's news and notes

One team angling to make some noise tonight? The New Orleans Saints. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Saints appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up.
news

Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers trade up to add playmaker for Aaron Rodgers

In his final mock of the 2021 NFL Draft's first round, Lance Zierlein projects the Packers will trade up to land a weapon for Aaron Rodgers.
news

Peter Schrager 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles, Patriots trade into top 10

In his final mock of the 2021 NFL Draft's first round, Peter Schrager sees two teams -- the Eagles and Patriots -- trading into the top 10. Does Bill Belichick have his eyes on a quarterback?
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL mock draft 4.0: Broncos, Patriots trade up for QBs

In his final mock of the 2021 NFL Draft's first round, Daniel Jeremiah projects the Broncos and Patriots will trade up to begin a new era at quarterback.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Cleveland takes center stage at just the right time for Browns fans

The traveling spectacle that is the NFL draft has made its way to Cleveland. Drawing on the trials and tribulations of a city and its football team, Nick Shook explains why this is the right location at the perfect time for the league's banner offseason event.
news

How NFL general managers draft: An inside look at the privileges, pressures and pitfalls of the big chair

After 13 years as the Atlanta Falcons' general manager, Thomas Dimitroff knows a thing or two about the myriad challenges decision-makers encounter in the NFL draft. Here's an inside look at the pressures and pitfalls of draft weekend.
news

Charles Davis 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Ja'Marr Chase reunites with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

In his final mock of the 2021 NFL Draft's first round, Charles Davis has the Bengals drafting Joe Burrow's former teammate, Ja'Marr Chase, at No. 5 overall, while Oregon's Penei Sewell slides out of the top 10.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, won't attend draft

﻿Caleb Farley﻿'s run-up to the 2021 NFL Draft remains rocky. The Virginia Tech cornerback tested positive for COVID-19 on a test administered by the NFL on Tuesday.
news

The untold stories of the NFL's 2020 Virtual Draft

Many believed it would be a mistake to conduct it in the midst of a pandemic, but from Bill Belichick's dog to Jerry Jones' yacht to Kliff Kingsbury's mansion, the Virtual Draft of 2020 was one of the most memorable in NFL history, and a teaching moment for others to follow, writes Michael Silver. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW