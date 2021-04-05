2021 Graybeards: A team of the NFL's best remaining free agents, age 30 or older

The Graybeards won't score many points, but our pass rush is going to keep us in football games. This is a fine crop of 30-something talent, and we'll put them all in a rotation to maximize the juice they have left. Even if his sack total doesn't show it, Ingram was still regularly getting to the quarterback in his final season with the Chargers. Smith returned to football after a four-year absence and made a real impact in his lone season with Dallas. Houston doesn't have another 22-sack season in the offing, but he remains a productive pass rusher and a solid rush defender. Vernon was playing at a high level before an Achilles tear ended his Browns career. I expect 30 sacks from this unit. I demand it!