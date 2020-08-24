2020 NFL season: 1 pivotal rookie for each of the 32 teams

College: Alabama

Drafted: Round 2, No. 51 overall





First-round pick CeeDee Lamb can step right in and help the Cowboys' offense, but Dallas already had more than enough firepower to be just fine on that side of the ball. With the departure of Byron Jones, though, the Cowboys have a glaring hole at cornerback. They need Diggs to step into an early starter's role so he's clicking by the second half of the season.