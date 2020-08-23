Another 49ers WR down? Brandon Aiyuk injures hamstring

Being a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers is fast becoming a dangerous proposition.

First-round rookie Brandon Aiyuk is the latest in a growing list of injured Niners wideouts camouflaged as the walking wounded.

Aiyuk left practice early on Sunday following an apparent hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The severity of the injury remains to be determined as does the toll taken on the offense as the rash of WR injuries spreads.

Aiyuk joins fellow receivers Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd and Richie James on the injury front.

Samuel has a Jones fracture and is likely to miss some time in the regular season, Hurd is on injured reserve with an ACL tear and James has a wrist injury that won't have him ready by season's kickoff.

The 49ers have already signed reinforcements in Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson, but more be called for pending Aiyuk's fate.