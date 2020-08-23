Around the NFL

Another 49ers WR down? Brandon Aiyuk injures hamstring

Published: Aug 23, 2020 at 03:59 PM
Grant Gordon

Being a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers is fast becoming a dangerous proposition.

First-round rookie Brandon Aiyuk is the latest in a growing list of injured Niners wideouts camouflaged as the walking wounded.

Aiyuk left practice early on Sunday following an apparent hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The severity of the injury remains to be determined as does the toll taken on the offense as the rash of WR injuries spreads.

Aiyuk joins fellow receivers Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd and Richie James on the injury front.

Samuel has a Jones fracture and is likely to miss some time in the regular season, Hurd is on injured reserve with an ACL tear and James has a wrist injury that won't have him ready by season's kickoff.

The 49ers have already signed reinforcements in Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson, but more be called for pending Aiyuk's fate.

The receiver was taken with the 25th overall pick in the draft.

Related Content

Lamar Jackson missed last two practices with soft-tissue injury
news

Lamar Jackson missed last two practices with soft-tissue injury

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that Lamar Jackson is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and they are simply erring on the side of caution, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. 
New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
news

Washington releases WR Cody Latimer, who was on Exempt List

Wide receiver Cody Latimer, who was on the Commissioner's Exempt List following a May arrest, was released by the Washington Football Team on Sunday. 
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Ravens defeated the Eagles, 26-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Ravens release S Earl Thomas for conduct detrimental

Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas has officially been released by the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.
Ravens planning to trade or release Earl Thomas
news

Ravens planning to trade or release Earl Thomas

The Ravens are planning to trade or release Pro Bowl defensive back Earl Thomas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Either way, his time in Baltimore is expected to be ending after just one season. 
Several teams canceling, altering activities following testing irregularities 
news

Several teams canceling, altering activities following testing irregularities 

Multiple NFL teams are changing or canceling football activities on Sunday following irregularities in results from Saturday's COVID-19 test results from the same lab in New Jersey, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Leaner version of Bears RB David Montgomery running into 2020
news

Leaner version of Bears RB David Montgomery running into 2020

Entering his second season, running back David Montgomery has cut out donuts, red meat and other snacks in the hopes of cutting upfield to more success after a disappointing debut campaign.
Bill Parcells' advice to rookie Giants coach Joe Judge: 'Be yourself'
news

Bill Parcells' advice to rookie Giants coach Joe Judge: 'Be yourself'

As Joe Judge prepares for his rookie season as the head coach of the New York Giants, he's garnered his fair share of notice and questions for his practices. From the all-time great old-school Giants coach to the newest, Bill Parcels offered some plain advice to Judge: "Be yourself."
Quite simply, 'winning' is goal for Browns DE Myles Garrett
news

Quite simply, 'winning' is goal for Browns DE Myles Garrett

As Myles Garrett emerges from a 2019 season that highlighted his skills and spotlighted his career's largest transgression, the pass rusher's goals are simple: "Winning." 
Bears DE Khalil Mack on 2020 season: 'This is gonna be fun'
news

Bears DE Khalil Mack on 2020 season: 'This is gonna be fun'

Star pass rusher Khalil Mack was thoroughly disappointed with the Bears' 2019 season and he can't wait to start their 2020 campaign. "I can't wait to get out there with my teammates and make plays and give oohs and ahhs to the TV crowd," he said. "And all that that brings, it brings me joy, man. I love this game. It's fun."
Rams get acclimated to new home, conduct first practice inside SoFi Stadium
news

Rams get acclimated to new home, conduct first practice inside SoFi Stadium

In an offseason that's been all about making adjustments, the Rams experienced perhaps their biggest one to date on Saturday: stepping on the turf inside of their new home.
Seahawks OL Kyle Fuller suspended two games for violating NFL policy on substances of abuse
news

Seahawks OL Kyle Fuller suspended two games for violating NFL policy on substances of abuse

The Seahawks will begin the 2020 season without one of their reserve offensive linemen. The team announced center/guard Kyle Fuller has been suspended two games for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse.
