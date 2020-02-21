2020 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

Without a first-round selection -- Pittsburgh traded its top pick to the Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick in September -- it's tough to assess what might be available for the Steelers when the club, barring a trade, turns in its first draft card at No. 49 overall. Florida pass rusher Jonathan Greenard would address one of several needs in Pittsburgh. "He has a nice get off. He's really good with his hands. He'll push and pull," Jeremiah said. "... He has some real twitch and he's real fluid. He can bend at the top of his rush." Other needs -- namely tight end and offensive line -- could be filled by Dayton TE Adam Trautman, FAU TE Harrison Bryant, Louisiana OL Robert Hunt or LSU OL Damien Lewis.