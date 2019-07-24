2019 NFL season: Predicting when rookie quarterbacks will start

Path to QB1: Haskins is a big-bodied pocket passer who stirs Jay Gruden's drink. The Redskins coach fawned over the rookie at minicamp, telling scribes: "You see the 'wow' plays and you're like, 'Jesus.' When he's on, there's nobody you'd rather have than Dwayne. Really. It's pretty. He stands tall; he has a cannon, and he can quicken up his release. He's got great touch. Strong, powerful arm; strong, powerful body." Gruden also noted that "sometimes when [Haskins is] off, he's abnormally off. It's kind of weird." The 22-year-old might need time to develop, but Gruden's future with the club feels shaky at best. Tying himself to an intriguing rookie -- not the vanilla Case Keenum -- could be just what the doctor ordered.