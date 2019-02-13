Analysis

2019 NFL Scouting Combine: One player for each team to watch

Published: Feb 13, 2019 at 06:07 AM

With the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner (Feb. 26 through Mar. 4), this year's prospects are about to embark on the biggest job interview of their lives. Who should your team be studying at the event? NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein identify one player for each club to keep close tabs on in Indianapolis.

AFC East

BUFFALO BILLS: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College. The Bills are in dire need of interior offensive linemen, and Lindstrom is a very steady, reliable prospect. He was outstanding at the Senior Bowl.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: Erik McCoy, OG, Texas A&M. McCoy, who is coming off a strong performance at the Senior Bowl, would be a huge upgrade for the Dolphins' offensive line. He can play all three spots.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. The Patriots need to add some youth to their receiving corps. Arcega-Whiteside would be a perfect fit on the outside. He'll likely come off the board in the second round.

NEW YORK JETS: Christian Miller, Edge, Alabama. The Jets have an abundance of needs on both sides of the ball, but I'd put edge rusher near the top of the list. Miller would be a solid upgrade.

AFC North

BALTIMORE RAVENS: Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia. The Ravens need to give Lamar Jackson some weapons, and Hardman can fly. The buzz is starting to build in personnel circles.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: Chuma Edoga, OT, USC. Edoga helped himself with a stellar week of practice in Mobile. He'd fit the Bengals and should come off the board in the second or third round.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: Jordan Brown, CB, South Dakota State. Brown would be a nice complement to last year's first-round pick, Denzel Ward. He has a nice blend of size and speed and should go in the middle rounds.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State. The Steelers' linebackers were exposed in big games in 2018. Hanks can really run, and he makes a ton of plays.

AFC South

HOUSTON TEXANS: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State. The Texans need to upgrade both offensive tackle spots, and the extremely athletic Howard has worked his way into the second-round conversation.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. Harry would be a nice sidekick for T.Y. Hilton. He isn't going to run fast (his 40 time is expected to be in the 4.65-second range), but he catches everything and is ultra-competitive with the ball in his hands.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M. Sternberger isn't a sexy prospect, but he does a tremendous job of uncovering and catching everything thrown to him. He will likely come off the board in the third round.

TENNESSEE TITANS: Chase Winovich, Edge, Michigan. Winovich reminds me of the way Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played during his time as a linebacker. Winovich's combination of toughness, effort and production would help meet Tennessee's roster needs.

AFC West

DENVER BRONCOS: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt. The Broncos need to continue to get younger on the back end. Williams has the tools to ultimately emerge as the top cornerback in the entire draft class.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. Murphy has a slight frame, but he's very instinctive and gets his hands on a lot of footballs. He won't test off the charts, but he's a rock-solid player who could fill a desperate need in Kansas City.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington. The big, quick and powerful McGary, who is getting some first-round buzz, would solve the Chargers' issues at right tackle. He still needs some technique work, but he's very intriguing.

OAKLAND RAIDERS: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame. The Raiders need help everywhere. Love has what new general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden want: toughness and playmaking ability. He will likely come off the board in the second round.

NFC East

DALLAS COWBOYS: L.J. Collier, DL, TCU. The Cowboys need pass rush. Actually, they just need help along the defensive line. During his time in Chicago, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli helped transition Henry Melton from DE to DT and reaped the benefits. Collier is shooting up draft boards, and, with the prospect at 280 pounds, the Cowboys might see the same transition as a possibility.

NEW YORK GIANTS: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. The time is coming for the Giants to decide whether to address their quarterback need through free agency, via a trade or in the draft. Haskins is a big pocket passer with a live arm -- but he has just one year of starting experience. His workout might matter less to the Giants than his interview and knowledge on the white board.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama. Harris has great size, he's versatile and he's tough. Is he an every-down back? Does he have enough juice, or will he be more of a grinder? The Eagles have fielded a patchwork corps of running backs lately, but Harris might be a steadier option if the team is OK with his level of explosiveness and creativity.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State. The Redskins might look to add to their pass rush in the first round, but receiver will be on their radar. Campbell has outstanding speed and may be able to transcend how he was used at Ohio State -- often as a catch-and-run target rather than a downfield receiver -- but the combine could play a big part in determining that.

NFC North

CHICAGO BEARS: Sheldrick Redwine, S, Miami. Redwine took a step forward this past season and has the size and speed to potentially step into free agent Adrian Amos' position, even as a middle-rounder. The fact that he has interchangeable safety talents and can cover tight ends makes him worth a closer look for the Bears.

DETROIT LIONS: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida. We all know the Lions will be eyeing pass rush as their top priority, but with Glover Quin at age 33, Detroit could take a closer look at Gardner-Johnson. He's a rangy free safety with good size and the ability to handle man-coverage duties. The Lions could hone in on a potential Day 1 starter as a Day 2 pick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida. After dropping his weight down to the low 240s, Polite burst onto the scene with dominant rush production in 2018. Scouts have some maturity concerns regarding the Florida product, so the Packers will need to be OK with the person -- and then be OK with the playing weight, as they might want him to beef back up.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State. The Vikings are not what anyone would consider to be "good" along the offensive line, with help needed at tackle and both guard spots. Dalton Risner is a tough, corn-fed right tackle who many see as a guard. Either way, the Vikes should find out if they like him enough to take him in Round 1. (And if so, at which position?)

NFC South

ATLANTA FALCONS: Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State. Wren looks the part, but why doesn't he play the part consistently enough? The Falcons could use help at 3-technique. Wren has tremendous traits and can be extremely disruptive on any given snap. Figuring out whey he disappears could be an important task for the Falcons.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. While we have looked at several targets in this file who might fall outside of the first round, the offensive tackle spot is an early priority for Carolina and deserves additional attention. Little has size and athleticism, but his tape wasn't always first-round caliber. If the Panthers are leaning in this direction, they have to be sure.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss. In a draft class that offers quality depth at tight end, the Saints could be in luck, since they only hold one pick (a second-rounder) in the first four rounds. Knox has the blocking ability and traits of a combo tight end, but I don't know if he plays as fast as he is expected to run. Maybe New Orleans can figure it out.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma. The Bucs have immediate needs in their secondary, at defensive end and along the offensive line. They could also use a multi-purpose runner to pair with Ronald Jones. A deep dive into the medicals for Anderson will be critical, as he experienced three season-ending injuries at OU (including a torn ACL last September), but also posted rare production per touch.

NFC West

ARIZONA CARDINALS: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. The Cardinals dismissed speculation connecting them to Murray on Tuesday, but if they're serious about locking in on Kliff Kingsbury's style of offense (and why wouldn't they be if they hired him?), then they need to study Murray as closely as possible. He could be the quarterback in this draft to fully unlock the scheme's NFL potential. Of course, making a move for Murray would require dealing Josh Rosen, so the Cardinals would need to be sure.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland. With Lamarcus Joyner potentially gone, the Rams should examine Maryland's instinctive cover safety who pulled in seven total interceptions over the last two seasons. He's a little undersized, but he is very athletic in space and has the ability to play over the top or on the slot. He might be there in the middle rounds.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia. The Niners need another big target at wide receiver with size and toughness for Kyle Shanahan's scheme. Ridley's college production was just OK, but there were plenty of mouths to feed in the Georgia offense. Ridley might be a fit for San Francisco as a Day 2 option, provided he shows ball-tracking ability and some route acumen in Indianapolis.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Kingsley Keke, Edge, Texas A&M. Finding a pass rusher will be key for Seattle, but the 'Hawks don't have a second-round pick -- so what if they choose to go free safety or cornerback in the first? If that's the case, they could turn their attention to Keke, who is a big base end with splashy quickness as a sub-rusher from inside. In essence, Keke could play the role that Michael Bennett once played for Seattle.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ranking NFL head-coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

Judy Battista ranks the NFL's head-coach openings in the wake of the 2021 regular season. How enticing is the Jaguars job with Trevor Lawrence entering Year 2?
news

2022 NFL Draft order: First 18 picks locked in; Giants, Jets have two top-10 selections apiece

The first 18 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft are locked in. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the order along with needs for all 32 teams.
news

RB Index, Week 18: Two players I was wrong about in 2021

Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his offseason rankings of all 32 RB1s -- and admits he was wrong about two players. Plus, a rookie climbs into the top five of his top 15 RB rankings. 
news

NFL Week 18 underdogs: More trouble for Patriots in Miami? Will 49ers earn final NFC playoff spot?

Marc Sessler spotlights five underdogs who can knock off favorites in the final week of the 2021 regular season. Will the 49ers take their sixth straight vs. the Rams to earn the NFC's last playoff spot?
news

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

Will T.J. Watt break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL sack record? Can the Texans prevent the Titans from locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Who are the NFL's top five wide receivers? Plus, the Matthew Stafford question and my Coach of the Year

Who are the top five wide receivers in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking in a banner year for the position. Plus, a concerning development for one Super Bowl contender, the clear Coach of the Year and a BIG prospect to watch in the national title game.
news

Top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season: Joe Burrow among three Bengals on list

Who is best when the game is on the line? Nick Shook examines the top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season -- a list that includes three guys from the same team.
news

Week 18 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Raiders to punch playoff ticket; Seahawks upset Cardinals

Will the Chargers or Raiders prevail in a juicy AFC West showdown with a playoff bid on the line? Does the NFC West produce a striking upset? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 18.
news

Next Woman Up: Kalen Jackson, Vice Chair and Owner of the Indianapolis Colts

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Indianapolis Colts' Kalen Jackson discusses origins of the Kicking the Stigma initiative, the organization's vast impact on the community and following in the footsteps of her father, owner Jim Irsay.
news

AFC playoff picture: Ripple effects of a potential Jaguars win over Colts in Week 18

If the Colts beat the Jaguars in Week 18, they clinch a playoff berth. If they lose, the AFC playoff pictures gets very interesting. Nick Shook explores the ripple effects of a potential Jaguars victory.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Projecting all 14 postseason teams and seeding

With three postseason spots up for grabs and 13 of the 14 seeds still unclaimed, Cynthia Frelund projects the entire 2021 NFL playoff field heading into the final week of the season. How will the chaotic AFC shake out?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 18: Matthew Stafford remains a roller-coaster ride, while Joe Burrow hits top three

In this edition of the QB Index, Gregg Rosenthal says Matthew Stafford is playing like ... Matthew Stafford. Plus, Joe Burrow hits rarefied air. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW