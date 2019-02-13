2019 NFL Scouting Combine: One player for each team to watch

ARIZONA CARDINALS: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. The Cardinals dismissed speculation connecting them to Murray on Tuesday, but if they're serious about locking in on Kliff Kingsbury's style of offense (and why wouldn't they be if they hired him?), then they need to study Murray as closely as possible. He could be the quarterback in this draft to fully unlock the scheme's NFL potential. Of course, making a move for Murray would require dealing Josh Rosen, so the Cardinals would need to be sure.