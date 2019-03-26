2019 NFL RB relocations: Mark Ingram will prosper with Ravens

Hyde's production decreased significantly after he was traded from Cleveland to Jacksonville midway through last season. More of a zone runner, he struggled in the Jaguars' power scheme, which called for a much more bullish type of running style than Hyde was used to in Cleveland (and in San Francisco, where he spent the first four years of his career, before that). The void left by Kareem Hunt in Kansas City led the Chiefs to sign Hyde, which seemed like a good idea in theory ... But after sizing up the situation, I don't like this fit for Hyde. The Chiefs, who are loaded with offensive talent in the pass game, have a crowded backfield, with Hyde, Damien Williams and Darrel Williams. And they might draft another back in April. There simply aren't enough carries to go around, so Hyde's production will stay consistent with what he did in 2018.