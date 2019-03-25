2019 NFL Draft: Ranking position groups, strongest to weakest

10) Cornerback: Your team picked a bad year to need a cornerback -- well, at least a CB1. Over the past three drafts, at least four cornerbacks have been picked in the first round (counting the versatile Minkah Fitzpatrick in last year's group). It could happen again this season, but some of those picks will be reaches. The trend of bigger, longer cornerback continues, and this is a fast cornerback group overall, but it lacks a bona fide star. Potential first-rounders like Deandre Baker and Byron Murphy are 4.5 40 guys. There is actually intriguing value on Day 3 in this group.