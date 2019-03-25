Analysis

2019 NFL Draft: Ranking position groups, strongest to weakest

Published: Mar 25, 2019 at 05:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

In ranking the position groups of this year's draft, it's important to acknowledge the criteria. Obviously, identifying star-caliber players is one of the most significant factors, but there are only so many of those guys in any given draft. Depth is clearly very important, but determining "future starter" depth and "backup" depth helps to stack the positions more accurately.

Long story short: The pecking order below is the marriage of various assessments of the talent and depth at each position. And No. 1's a surprise to nobody who's been following this draft class ...

1) Interior defensive line: Defensive tackle has been held up as this draft's strong suit, and for good reason -- the position could produce as many as seven or eight of the top 50 players selected in this year's draft. Guys like Quinnen Williams, Christian Wilkins, Ed Oliver, Dexter Lawrence and Jeffery Simmons have received plenty of attention as first-round candidates, and the position's riches will spill into Day 2 of the draft. But the talent pool isn't limitless here. Teams that haven't addressed DT by Friday of draft weekend could be left in a lurch, as there isn't as much depth in the middle to late rounds.

2) Edge: While Josh Allen carries my highest grade as an edge talent, he's way behind Bradley Chubb from last year's class. That said, this year's group is much deeper overall. Allen and Montez Sweat have huge upside, but Nick Bosa might be the safer (though less explosive) option. Depending on whether or not teams reach for rushers, the strength of this position should be from about pick No. 24 until the end of the third round.

3) Interior offensive line: This position is helped out a great deal if Jonah Williams and Cody Ford are included here, instead of at tackle -- which is what I'm doing. Williams offers rare versatility, but many teams see him as a guard or center. Garrett Bradbury leads a list of three centers with instant-impact potential. There is enough guard depth to project a decent number of early starters and future starters headed all the way into the late-fourth and early-fifth round.

4) Offensive tackle: It won't receive as much mention, but this year's group of tackles offers a greater selection of starters and potential starters than we've seen since 2015. Jawaan Taylor and Andre Dillard will definitely go early, while Dalton Risner, Kaleb McGary and Greg Little all have a shot at going inside the top 40. Max Scharping and Tytus Howard are future starters at right and left tackle, respectively, while guys like Dennis Daley and Yodny Cajuste highlight a group of prospects offering good mid-round value.

5) Tight end: If your team needs a tight end, then you are in luck, relative to most drafts. In 2017, three tight ends went in Round 1 (O.J. Howard, Evan Engram and David Njoku), and there is an outside shot that could happen this year. Regardless, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant and Irv Smith Jr. are a talented top three, with upstarts like Kahale Warring, Dawson Knox, Jace Sternberger and Josh Oliver adding "future starter" value and solid depth available in Rounds 4-6.

6) Wide receiver: There aren't any "can't-miss" prospects in this group, but there is an interesting mixture of "solid" and "speculative" once you get into Rounds 2-4. D.K. Metcalf, Parris Campbell and Miles Boykin have rare traits, but require projection over tape. Hakeem Butler is big and physical, but he has loads of drops. Guys like Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown add stability. This is a markedly better and deeper group than last year's class.

7) Safety: This group gets off to a slow start, considering it is missing anyone like Derwin James, Jamal Adams, Malik Hooker or Keanu Neal. However, from the early-second until the fourth or fifth round, there is pretty good quality and depth. This safety class has several players offering diversity or "big nickel" potential. There are some smaller safeties, like Jaquan Johnson, who are just good football players. With potential corner-to-safety transitions, this group becomes even deeper.

8) Quarterback: It can be argued that ultimately a quarterback group is only as good as the top three-to-five players in the bunch. This year's group has some splash at the top with Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins and, to a lesser extent, Drew Lock. However, I would argue that last year's QB class (particularly, the five first-rounders) was more talented -- and carried bigger upside -- than this group as a whole.

9) Running back: This is a down year for impact running backs, with one player (Josh Jacobs) likely to be targeted in the back half of the first round. It will be hard to find early starters in this group, but Damien Harris and David Montgomery feel like instant contributors, due to their style and consistency. While it is lighter at the top, this group offers solid depth in the middle rounds and should produce stout backups and committee candidates.

10) Cornerback: Your team picked a bad year to need a cornerback -- well, at least a CB1. Over the past three drafts, at least four cornerbacks have been picked in the first round (counting the versatile Minkah Fitzpatrick in last year's group). It could happen again this season, but some of those picks will be reaches. The trend of bigger, longer cornerback continues, and this is a fast cornerback group overall, but it lacks a bona fide star. Potential first-rounders like Deandre Baker and Byron Murphy are 4.5 40 guys. There is actually intriguing value on Day 3 in this group.

11) Linebacker: I wouldn't call this a "bad linebacker draft," but it definitely thins out earlier than many teams would probably like. Devin White and Devin Bush are legitimate first-round talents, but Mack Wilson may be the only true second-round candidate, while a relatively small group of linebackers could fill out Rounds 3 and 4. There is decent backup/special teams depth available on Day 3.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of firings and hirings, cuts and signings, Marc Sessler breaks down the NFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Did anyone gain ground on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Which teams are a work in progress?
news

General Manager Power Rankings: NFL draft edition!

With the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the general managers by their drafting prowess. Who has the savviest scouting eye? Which guys needs to re-evaluate their process? Check out the full pecking order!
news

NFC South roster reset: Bucs in driver's seat as foes encounter major change

How will the Panthers fare with Sam Darnold under center? What will the post-Drew Brees era look like in New Orleans? Michael Baca provides the biggest offseason addition, most impactful loss and top draft priority for each NFC South team.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top quarterbacks? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft is highlighted by a series of enticing -- and functionally different -- quarterbacks. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

Colts' initiative aims to help end stigma around mental health issues

Darius Leonard says he had to learn "it's OK to not be OK." The Colts linebacker and members of the Irsay family talk to Judy Battista about the team's campaign to end the stigma around mental health issues. 
news

NFC West roster reset: NFL's most competitive division heats up

How much will Matthew Stafford elevate the Rams? Will the Seahawks rebound from a rocky offseason? Adam Maya provides the biggest offseason addition, most impactful loss and top draft priority for each NFC West team.
news

NFC East roster reset: Cowboys the favorites with Dak Prescott back in the saddle?

As we hurtle toward the 2021 NFL Draft, where do NFC East teams stand? Nick Shook provides the biggest offseason addition, most impactful loss and top draft priority for each of the division's four teams.
news

Julian Edelman's retirement marks end of career defined by 'full throttle' approach

With Julian Edelman retiring from the NFL, Mike Giardi revisits the fearless playing style that fueled the receiver's rise with the New England Patriots. 
news

NFC North roster reset: While Packers stay quiet, Bears, Lions and Vikings in flux

Will Andy Dalton upgrade the Bears' offense? Can Jared Goff be more than a bridge for the Lions? Grant Gordon takes stock of the NFC North ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of hirings and firings, cuts and signings, Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the AFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Who's poised to challenge the Chiefs? Which teams look like bottom-dwellers?
news

AFC South roster reset: Quarterback storylines define division's offseason

Quarterback storylines have defined this offseason in the AFC South. Adam Maya assesses where the division's four teams stand heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, highlighting top additions, crucial losses, draft priorities and more.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Seven potential Day 1 trades that make sense

As the 2021 NFL Draft nears, Chad Reuter eyes seven potential Day 1 trades that make sense. Will Matt Nagy and the Bears make moves? Could Andy Reid and the Chiefs join the wheeling and dealing?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW