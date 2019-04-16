2019 NFL Draft: How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round?

Three quarterbacks will be taken off the board on Day 1. A lot will depend on whether the Redskins trade for Josh Rosen, but I think Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins are locks to go in the first round. After them, I would take Daniel Jones -- not Drew Lock -- in the first round. Jones has the vision and anticipation to be successful in the NFL. I like Lock's physical talent, but I have other questions about him.