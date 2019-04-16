2019 NFL Draft: How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round?

Three quarterbacks will be taken off the board on Day 1. A lot will depend on whether the
Redskins trade for
Josh Rosen, but I think
Kyler Murray and
Dwayne Haskins are locks to go in the first round. After them, I would take
Daniel Jones -- not
Drew Lock -- in the first round. Jones has the vision and anticipation to be successful in the NFL. I like Lock's physical talent, but I have other questions about him.
After the
Redskins (who hold the No. 15 overall selection), there is no team except the
New York Giants (No. 17) -- if they have not already taken a quarterback with the sixth overall pick -- that needs immediate help at the position.
I see four quarterbacks going in Round 1:
Kyler Murray,
Dwayne Haskins,
Drew Lock and
Daniel Jones. I'm not so sure Jones should be a first-rounder -- because he doesn't throw with anticipation or have the arm to really push the ball down the field -- but I think a lot of organizations want the option to keep a drafted quarterback five years. There's so much emphasis on building around young quarterbacks right now, which is why someone will take a chance on Jones in Round 1 to get the fifth-year option.
Day 1 of the draft will see at least three quarterbacks, but no more than four.
Dwayne Haskins and
Drew Lock should be first-round selections, and the third will depend on whether Arizona takes
Kyler Murray with the first pick. If the
Cardinals pass on Murray -- which would mean they are sticking with
Josh Rosen -- the Heisman Trophy winner could fall out of the first round. (That's a bold statement, I know, but I could see it happening.) Duke's
Daniel Jones could be the other quarterback in the mix on Day 1.
I don't think there's any debate:
Kyler Murray,
Dwayne Haskins and
Drew Lock are first-round locks. A vast majority of analysts have this trio coming off the board Thursday evening.
Daniel Jones is on the bubble, but I think he'll have to wait until Day 2.
Three quarterbacks will go in Round 1.
Kyler Murray is a proven athlete -- like
Patrick Mahomes,
Deshaun Watson and
Lamar Jackson -- and will make any offense tough to defend.
Dwayne Haskins is a traditional pocket passer who can make all the throws. Lastly,
Daniel Jones is an Eli Manning-type quarterback, and the
Giants are in prime position to take him at No. 17. I'll be shocked if these three aren't off the board before Friday.