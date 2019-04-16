Analysis

2019 NFL Draft: How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round?

Published: Apr 16, 2019 at 03:12 AM

There wasn't a dull moment on Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft, as five quarterbacks were selected in the first round -- the most taken in Round 1 since 1999. Next week, this year's quarterback class gets its turn in the spotlight.

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who chose to forgo his professional baseball career to pursue an NFL dream, headlines the 2019 QB prospects. Three other quarterbacks are generating first-round buzz -- Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones -- and they join Murray in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 overall prospects.

Looking ahead to the 2019 NFL Draft -- which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee -- one question comes to mind: How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round?

Three quarterbacks will be taken off the board on Day 1. A lot will depend on whether the Redskins trade for Josh Rosen, but I think Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins are locks to go in the first round. After them, I would take Daniel Jones -- not Drew Lock -- in the first round. Jones has the vision and anticipation to be successful in the NFL. I like Lock's physical talent, but I have other questions about him.

After the Redskins (who hold the No. 15 overall selection), there is no team except the New York Giants (No. 17) -- if they have not already taken a quarterback with the sixth overall pick -- that needs immediate help at the position. I see four quarterbacks going in Round 1: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones. I'm not so sure Jones should be a first-rounder -- because he doesn't throw with anticipation or have the arm to really push the ball down the field -- but I think a lot of organizations want the option to keep a drafted quarterback five years. There's so much emphasis on building around young quarterbacks right now, which is why someone will take a chance on Jones in Round 1 to get the fifth-year option. Day 1 of the draft will see at least three quarterbacks, but no more than four. Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock should be first-round selections, and the third will depend on whether Arizona takes Kyler Murray with the first pick. If the Cardinals pass on Murray -- which would mean they are sticking with Josh Rosen -- the Heisman Trophy winner could fall out of the first round. (That's a bold statement, I know, but I could see it happening.) Duke's Daniel Jones could be the other quarterback in the mix on Day 1. I don't think there's any debate: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock are first-round locks. A vast majority of analysts have this trio coming off the board Thursday evening. Daniel Jones is on the bubble, but I think he'll have to wait until Day 2. Three quarterbacks will go in Round 1. Kyler Murray is a proven athlete -- like Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson -- and will make any offense tough to defend. Dwayne Haskins is a traditional pocket passer who can make all the throws. Lastly, Daniel Jones is an Eli Manning-type quarterback, and the Giants are in prime position to take him at No. 17. I'll be shocked if these three aren't off the board before Friday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

