2019 NFL Combine Fan Activities

A limited number of free tickets are available to get an INSIDE LOOK at the 2019 NFL Combine! Watch top NFL prospects live from Lucas Oil Stadium as they take compete to get drafted into the NFL. Fans participating in "NFL Combine: INSIDE LOOK" will receive in-ear radios with access to the NFL Network broadcast and exclusive insights from Combine staff and NFL Legends. The opportunity also includes up close access to cheer on prospects at the bench press. Fans must be 16 years or older to request tickets, but fans of all ages are welcome to attend (Under 16 must be accompanied by an adult).