2019 NFL Combine Fan Activities

2019 NFL Combine: Prospect Bench Press Viewing
Come enjoy the excitement of the NFL Combine and watch future NFL stars bench press in front of NFL scouts and NFL Network cameras! Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite NFL team gear and cheer on NFL prospects as they start their journey to becoming a member of the NFL family.
NOTE: When the prospects begin their bench press, there is no recording or photography permitted.
Location:
Indianapolis Convention Center - Hall J
100 S Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46225
When:
Post-Bench Press NFL Player Meet and Greet
Following the final bench press sessions on Thursday through Sunday, all fans in attendance will have the chance to meet NFL players! This special meet and greet will be located in the Indiana Convention Center, Hall K. See schedule below (subject to change).
Security:
All attendees must go through airport level security screening - no backpacks or bags over 12"x12".
NFL Shop at Combine:
Visit NFL Shop at Combine located at inside the PanAm building (201 South Capitol Street) across the street from the Indianapolis Convention Center, Hall J. Open Tuesday, February 26 - Sunday, March 3 from 10AM-7PM.
2019 NFL Combine: INSIDE LOOK
A limited number of free tickets are available to get an INSIDE LOOK at the 2019 NFL Combine! Watch top NFL prospects live from Lucas Oil Stadium as they take compete to get drafted into the NFL. Fans participating in "NFL Combine: INSIDE LOOK" will receive in-ear radios with access to the NFL Network broadcast and exclusive insights from Combine staff and NFL Legends. The opportunity also includes up close access to cheer on prospects at the bench press. Fans must be 16 years or older to request tickets, but fans of all ages are welcome to attend (Under 16 must be accompanied by an adult).
Questions? Email [Events.Combine@nfl.com](mailto: Events.Combine@nfl.com).