2019 NFL Combine Fan Activities

2019 NFL Combine: Prospect Bench Press Viewing

Come enjoy the excitement of the NFL Combine and watch future NFL stars bench press in front of NFL scouts and NFL Network cameras! Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite NFL team gear and cheer on NFL prospects as they start their journey to becoming a member of the NFL family.

NOTE: When the prospects begin their bench press, there is no recording or photography permitted.

Location:

Indianapolis Convention Center - Hall J

100 S Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46225

When:

Thursday, February 28: 1:00PM - 4:00PM (Bench Press begins at 2:00PM): Positions: OL, RB

Friday, March 1: 1:00PM - 4:00PM (Bench Press begins at 2:00PM): Positions: QB, TE, WO, PK

Saturday, March 2: 1:00PM - 4:00PM (Bench Press begins at 2:00PM): Positions: DL, LB

Sunday, March 3: 1PM - 3:00PM (Bench Press begins at 2:00PM): Positions: DB

Security:

All attendees must go through airport level security screening - no backpacks or bags over 12"x12".