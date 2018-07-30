2018 NFL training camp: Early winners and losers across league

Malcolm Mitchell, WR, New England Patriots: The Patriots are thin at wideout, which should make them more patient when it comes to the recovery of third-year receiver Malcolm Mitchell. But camp started with a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Mitchell underwent a recent "procedure" on his knee and that he's on the trading block. Although he started to get work in with other players on the PUP list over the weekend, it feels like the beginning of the end for one of the smartest, most productive rookie receivers in the Tom Brady era. As Malcolm Butler learned, being a Super Bowl hero doesn't guarantee you much in New England.