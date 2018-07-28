Duane Brown, Seahawks agree on $36.5M extension

When the Seahawks acquired Duane Brown in a trade with the Houston Texans last year, general manager John Schneider said he wanted the left tackle to finish his career in Seattle.

On Saturday, the sides made progress towards that goal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks and Brown have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $36.5 million, per sources informed of the deal. Sides have been working on it for weeks, Rapoport added.

Pro Football Talk first reported the development. The Seahawks later announced the extension.

Brown was entering the final year of his contract worth $9.75 million. Now he'll be in Seattle through the 2021 season.

The Seahawks acquired Brown in late October along with a fifth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick in 2019 and a third-round pick in 2018.

Brown immediately upgraded one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL upon his arrival in Seattle. The left tackle ended the year with a pass-blocking efficiency of 97.0, seventh-best among tackles in NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Turning 33-years-old next month, Brown remains one of the better blind-side blockers in a league that owns a dearth of credible left tackles. The Seahawks are banking on the 11-year pro continuing his high play for the foreseeable future. Russell Wilson's long-term health depends on it.