2018 NFL season: Which teams will own their state?

Promotional materials attached to one of these teams foretold a "Fight for L.A.!", but that doesn't seem to be the case at the moment. It's a bummer, too, since both the Rams and Chargers have talented rosters that should put them in contention to play meaningful January football. The Rams, of course, already made their move with last season, rolling off 11 wins and capturing the NFC West. The eternally snake-bitten Bolts probably should have approached that same territory, but they caught fire a little too late, winning six of their final seven games after starting 0-4 -- they lost three of their first four contests by a total of seven points. After a noisy offseason, the Rams hype train is rolling at full speed ... at least from a national perspective. As a Los Angeleno myself, I can't say that Rams fever has overtaken the Southland, but they certainly have a bigger footprint on the region than the Chargers, although perhaps the gap will begin to narrow this year. The Chargers have built a squad that can win the AFC West, but for now, they remain the new kid at school, all gawky, tentative and unsure.