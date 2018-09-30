2018 NFL Mexico Game - Transportation

Published: Sep 30, 2018 at 11:37 AM

Useful information for getting to Estadio Azteca for the Chiefs vs. Rams game.

CDMX is implementing a "Park & Ride" transportation service between different locations around the city and Estadio Azteca for gameday on Sunday, November 19. Parking is not available for purchase at the stadium on gameday. We recommend you use this service.

Here are some important tips so that you can take advantage of the Park & Ride:

There will be 4 locations for pick-up and drop-off:

Av. Paseo de la Reforma 50
Bosque de Chapultepec
Miguel Hidalgo

Lago Zurich 245
Ampliación Granada
Miguel Hidalgo

Av. Santa Fe 270
Santa Fe
Alvaro Obregón

Av. De los Insurgentes Sur S/N
UNAM
Cd. Universitaria

Details

    • Cost - $30 Mexican pesos (pesos only) per person one-way, round-trip is $60 pesos
    • NFL game ticket is required to board the bus
    • There will be a police officer on each bus
    • Service begins at 10AM to the stadium
    • Return trips begin at 7PM from the stadium
    • Park & Ride buses will drop off and pick up outside of the Acceso Insurgentes

While we recommend using the Park & Ride, taxi, uber and public transportation are also available at the stadium.

    • For fans using taxis or Uber, exit through Acceso Insurgentes and walk to the CECAP lot
    • Public transportation is located outside of Acceso Tlalpan
