2018 NFL Mexico - Gameday Fan Fiesta

Arrive early to the game to enjoy GameDay Fan Fiesta, open from 4PM-6:30PM to ALL fans with a ticket to the game! GameDay Fan Fiesta will feature the Vince Lombardi Trophy, interactive games and sponsor activities, NFL merchandise, photo opportunities, food trucks, live music and more!

ATTRACTIONS

EAST & WEST PLAZAS

Remember your trip to Mexico City by taking a photo with the famous "CDMX" letters.

Giant frames offer fans fun photo opportunities to capture memories with friends and family.

EAST PLAZA ONLY

Celebrate your athleticism with an end zone dance after competing in Prime Video Training Camp!

Test your precision, agility and strength by catching a ball in the end zone!

Listen to Mexico City favorite, Band Bronson, perform live in the East Plaza!

Come on over to the Bud Light Warehouse and Beer Garden for a nice cold Bud Light.

Paint your face in your favorite team's colors then show your pride by competing in agility challenges! Enjoy product demonstrations and enhanced photo opportunities. Located in the East Plaza.

Take a photo with the most prestigious trophy in sports! Located between the South and East Plazas.

WEST PLAZA ONLY

Compete for prizes in a test of precision, strength and agility.

Visit the LIVE ESPN set at Courtyard Marriott and take a picture behind the desk!

Enjoy the music of local Mexico City entertainer, DJ Intel.

Explore all that Mexico has to offer as a vacation spot with interactive photo opportunities. Located in the West Plaza.

SOUTH PLAZA ONLY

La mejor experiencia interactiva de videojuego de NFL la encontrarás aquí, además de poder tomarte la foto del recuerdo.

Food Stands Stop by the exciting food locations throughout GameDay Fan Fiesta offering a variety of authentic options celebrating the culture of Mexico as well as American tailgate favorites!

NORTH, SOUTH, EAST & WEST PLAZAS

NFL Shop NFL Shop is the place to purchase your Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams team gear! EAST PLAZA ONLY

Nike Store Visit the Nike Store to stock up on NFL team gear! SOUTH PLAZA ONLY

NFL Click and Collect Pick up pre-ordered merchandise at our Click and Collect location in the South Plaza.

For exclusive access to all of the NFL fan events in Mexico, register for Fan Mobile Pass by visiting NFL.com/Mexico/FanMobilePass. Download the NFL Mexico - Fan Mobile Pass app in the app store.

Tag your posts and photos with #NFLMexico

Follow @NFLMX on Twitter and Instagram and the NFL on Facebook.