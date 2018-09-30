2018 NFL Mexico - Security

FAN CODE OF CONDUCT
The National Football League, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Estadio Azteca are committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable gameday experience. We want fans of all ages to enjoy the excitement and enthusiasm of the game. All fans are encouraged to respect the rights of others by displaying proper etiquette.
To ensure a safe and enjoyable environment, we ask that fans refrain from the following behavior at all events. Fans who do not adhere to these provisions will be subject to ejection without refund, loss of ticket privileges for future games, and possible arrest and prosecution by the appropriate authorities.
- - Profanity or other offensive language or gestures, whether spoken, written or appearing on apparel
- - Smoking (including vaporizers, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco)
- - Intoxication, excessive alcohol consumption or signs of substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior
- - Bringing prohibited items into the venue
- - Throwing of items or liquids
- - Entering the playing field or court at any time
- - Fighting or other threatening behavior, including verbal or physical harassment
- - Failure to retain ticket and/or present it to event staff if requested to do so
- - Occupy a different seat than the one assigned on your ticket
- - Resale of tickets at the venue or outside of it
- - Violation of state or local laws
- - Failing to follow instruction of stadium personnel or stadium policies