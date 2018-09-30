2018 NFL Mexico - Security

FAN CODE OF CONDUCT

The National Football League, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and Estadio Azteca are committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable gameday experience. We want fans of all ages to enjoy the excitement and enthusiasm of the game. All fans are encouraged to respect the rights of others by displaying proper etiquette.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable environment, we ask that fans refrain from the following behavior at all events. Fans who do not adhere to these provisions will be subject to ejection without refund, loss of ticket privileges for future games, and possible arrest and prosecution by the appropriate authorities.