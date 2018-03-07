2018 NFL free agency: Biggest needs for each NFC team

The good news for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is that he doesn't have one screaming need above all others that will force him to overpay in free agency. The bad news is that nearly every position group on the roster could use help, at least for depth. Even if the team keeps Dez Bryant, Dak Prescott's pass-catching group has hit its ceiling. The linebacking corps is thin, with Anthony Hitchens and Kyle Wilber set to leave. The defensive tackle bunch can get pushed around in the running game. After staying disciplined in free agency over the last few years, Jones has a war chest of cap space and plenty of issues. An old-school Cowboys fireworks show could follow.