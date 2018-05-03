2018 NFL Draft: Five teams that added most talent on defense

Score: 240 points (2 players)

The players (points):

No. 6 in Brandt's Hot 150: Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds (145)

No. 56: Stanford DT Harrison Phillips (95)

The skinny:The Bills crack the top five with just two Hot 150 players, but in Edmunds, Bills DC Leslie Frazier gets to work with a wondrous talent who can help the Buffalo's defense in multiple roles. As a draft prospect, Phillips has been billed as an immovable gap plugger, even though he was very much a playmaker at the Pac-12 level. If he proves to be more of the latter than expected in the NFL, the Bills' defense will benefit greatly.