2018 All-Rookie Team: Josh Rosen, Bradley Chubb will thrive

After intensely studying all of the top prospects leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, I'll admit to having a little football withdrawal at the moment. The draft has been in the books for almost two weeks, but it's never too early to project which players will emerge as stars on their new teams. While everyone expects first-round picks to make an immediate impact based on their exceptional talent, there are plenty of players drafted outside of the first round who also make their mark as rookies.