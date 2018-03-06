2018 All-Combine Team: Top-performing offensive prospects

Josh Allen, Wyoming

Best team fits:Cleveland Browns, New York Giants.

Analysis: Uncle Rico couldn't throw it like Allen can. That much is clear. Fans attending the combine workouts are supposed to be silent while the workouts are going on, but folks inside Lucas Oil Stadium couldn't help but give out an "ooooh" after a towering long pass downfield from Allen. His outs were on the money, even if he was late to throw it -- but that doesn't matter when the ball can catch up to its intended target. Allen showed off his mobility, as well, and his "aw, shucks" demeanor played well with his peers. Now teams have to review his Senior Bowl and Wyoming tape to see what they think he could do with a year or two of pro coaching under his belt.