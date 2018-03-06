2018 All-Combine Team: Top-performing offensive prospects

After the conclusion of the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter identified his top standouts from the event at each position for his All-Combine Team. This team goes deeper than a starting lineup would allow at certain positions like RB, defensive line and in the secondary to mirror the league's move toward the heavy use of rotations, and the nickelback, in those areas.

Quarterback

Josh Allen, Wyoming

Best team fits: Cleveland Browns, New York Giants.

Analysis: Uncle Rico couldn't throw it like Allen can. That much is clear. Fans attending the combine workouts are supposed to be silent while the workouts are going on, but folks inside Lucas Oil Stadium couldn't help but give out an "ooooh" after a towering long pass downfield from Allen. His outs were on the money, even if he was late to throw it -- but that doesn't matter when the ball can catch up to its intended target. Allen showed off his mobility, as well, and his "aw, shucks" demeanor played well with his peers. Now teams have to review his Senior Bowl and Wyoming tape to see what they think he could do with a year or two of pro coaching under his belt.

Running backs

Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Best team fits: Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants.

Analysis: Barkley's a phenomenal player who wowed in interviews with teams, and then put on an athletic display that few have matched -- at any position. At 233 pounds, his 4.40 40-yard dash and 41-inch vertical were amazing. One of the top storylines coming out of the combine is whether the Browns will eschew the conventional wisdom that they'll take a QB No. 1 overall and pick Barkley instead.

Nick Chubb, Georgia

Best team fits: Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Analysis: Two and a half years off a major knee injury, Chubb is looking like the back that wowed the country in 2014. He's put up 1,000-yard seasons in 2016 and 2017, but on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf, he looked nearly as explosive as he did prior to his injury. The 4.52 40 at 227 pounds was exemplary, and a 38-inch vertical, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump with 29 reps of 225 pounds gave him one of the best workouts of the week -- even if it was overshadowed by Barkley's ridiculousness. On the field, he was clearly the second-best combine performer at running back.

Wide receivers

D.J. Chark, LSU

Best team fits: Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars.

Analysis: It was a great week for Chark. He handled himself very well in interviews, and put up 16 bench-press reps despite possessing one of the longer wingspans (79 inches) among wideouts in this class. Chark burned up the turf with a 4.34 40, recorded a 40-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10 feet, 9 inches. During pass-catching drills, he was the smoothest runner and displayed the most natural hands. He was the clear winner among receivers.

D.J. Moore, Maryland

Best team fits: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers.

Analysis: First off, Moore measured at six-feet tall, which is crazy considering he was listed at 5-11 by Maryland -- I don't recall seeing a school list a player at a height shorter than his actual measurement. Moore ran a 4.42 40, excelled in the jumps (39.5 vertical, 11-foot broad jump) and agility tests (4.07 short shuttle, 11.18 long shuttle, 6.95 three-cone) despite weighing a sturdy 210 pounds. This Terp showed off strong hands and quickness during position drills, as well, likely putting himself into the first-round conversation as his tape portended.

Tight end

Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

Best team fits: Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars.

Analysis: Hurst took full advantage of fellow tight end Dallas Goedert being out of play in Indy due to a hamstring injury, putting in the best overall workout among his peers. His testing went well (4.67 40, 1.59 10, 10-foot broad jump) but his pass-catching and route-running ability were second to none during the position workout. Oklahoma's Mark Andrews also performed well enough to earn a mention here, and benched 17 reps while Hurst sat that drill out.

Offensive tackles

Kolton Miller, UCLA

Best team fits: Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles

Analysis: Miller's reps had put out the word that their guy would excel in Indy -- and he delivered. He made scouts turn their heads with a sub-5.0 40 at 6-8, 309 pounds. He also jumped 31.5 inches in the vertical, and set a combine record for O-linemen with a 10-1 broad jump. Then he added exceptional short shuttle (4.49) and three-cone (7.34) times for good measure. His workout was very similar to former Michigan star tackle Taylor Lewan, but scouts have more concerns about Miller's consistency in pass protection than they did for the former Wolverine. Nevertheless, this performance puts him squarely in the sights of teams in the mid-to-late first round.

Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh

Best team fits: New England Patriots, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles.

Analysis: It's easy to see that O'Neill is a former tight end. His movement skills were clear throughout his time at the combine, starting with a blazing 4.82 40 (at 6-6, 297), 29.5-inch vertical, 4.50 short shuttle, and 7.14 three-cone. Now teams have to figure out whether he could be a Lane Johnson-type starter at the next level, or if his career will be more similar to other athletic big men picked in the second round of recent drafts like Jason Spriggs and Jake Fisher.

Guards

Will Hernandez, UTEP

Best team fits: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins.

Analysis: Hernandez was a svelte 325 pounds (most of it in his tree-trunk-like legs) this week, looking quite light-footed relative to that bulk. His 32-inch arms are not ideal for the position, but plenty of talented guards and centers have had successful careers with similarly sized limbs. His 37 reps on the bench were no surprise, and neither were his agility tests (4.70 short shuttle, 7.59 three-cone) if you had watched enough of his tape. He might still end up an early second-round pick, but his combination of strength and foot quickness could land him in Round One.

Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

Best team fits: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Analysis: Nelson didn't run a 40-yard dash after tweaking a hamstring. I don't blame him after watching David DeCastro slide to the 24th overall pick of the 2012 draft after running a 5.42 40 at the combine (DeCastro's talent has led him to multiple Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams). Nelson presented himself well in interviews, saying he's happy to be known as a nasty player despite a fairly soft-spoken demeanor off the field. The fighting Irish guard did well in the agility tests, and looked like a future pro on the field, attacking drills as scouts figured he would.

Center

James Daniels, Iowa

Best team fits: Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams

Analysis: Already at the top of the board as far as centers go in this draft class, Daniels confirmed his athleticism this week. The former Hawkeye showed off excellent explosion in his jumps (30 1/2-inch vertical and nine-foot broad jump are excellent for the position) and putting up great agility-test numbers (leading the way with an unbelievable 4.40 short shuttle and 7.29 three cone at 306 pounds). Daniels plays a bit top-heavy, but if he can be coached to maintain his posture while blocking, it will be tough to beat him inside.

