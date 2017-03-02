Around the NFL

2017 NFL free agency: Five potential bargain signings

Published: Mar 02, 2017 at 09:46 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Here at the NFL Scouting Combine, general managers typically spend a portion of their time meeting with the representatives of their soon-to-be free agents. Talent takes priority, which is why so much of the chatter leaking out of the early days of the combine has centered on the big-ticket items in free agency: the quarterbacks, premiere corners and pass rushers.

But a few weeks from now, the true value in this class will reveal itself. The Patriots have made a living owning the so-called "middle class" of free agency for decades. A fiscally responsible veteran addition can mean the difference between a playoff berth and an early vacation.

In the spirit of our previous post on the potentially overpriced options out there, here is a list of impending free agents who could represent the greatest value on the open market.

Dont'a Hightower, inside linebacker

I know what you're thinking. Hightower will be paid at the top of the market for his position and cost well in excess of $10 million per season, so how can he be considered a bargain? Should Hightower be paid as the highest inside linebacker in the league, he'll have to clear the $12,360,313 per-year average currently being made by Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. While there is an easy argument that Kuechly is a superior sideline-to-sideline player, Hightower is also a more disruptive pass rusher and has a more versatile skill set, given the breathable Patriots scheme.

With every team getting a generous bump in salary cap, buyers could easily justify the move if Hightower stays in line with the traditional inside linebacker salary structure. He is one of about 10 players in this class who could probably find a role on all 32 NFL teams.

Danny Woodhead, running back

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said he was interested in bringing Danny Woodhead back despite him suffering a torn ACL in early September last year. Woodhead is a 5-foot-8 running back who just turned 32, so he does not fit the traditional picture of what you're looking for. But if he makes it to the open market, he could end up being a tremendous value for a team in need of a capable third-down back.

Over his last two healthy seasons (2013 and '15), Woodhead racked up 156 catches for 1,360 yards and 12 touchdowns -- while making less than $2 million in each campaign. The potential for re-injury is always there, but it could also whittle down the market despite the undeniable potential of a quick, sure-handed back who is hard to tackle and adept in pass protection.

Dwight Freeney, pass rusher

So what if Freeney just turned 37? Players are aging more gracefully in today's NFL. Look at Steelers pass rusher James Harrison, who just signed a very affordable deal that locks him up through age 39.

Freeney was well worth the $1 million deal he signed with the Falcons this past year and, had the Super Bowl not turned out the way it did, would have been mentioned as instrumental in Atlanta's pass-rush-heavy game plan. He finished the season with four total sacks, including one in the Super Bowl, but his pressure numbers tell a more complete story.

This is not to mention that Freeney is the consummate veteran who can aid a team drafting a young pass rusher. Is there a better influence out there?

Pierre Garcon, wide receiver

Garcon is not going to be cheap, but there is a lot to be said about a player who breezed through a five-year, $42.5 million deal with no incidents and consistent production. He was an excellent team player in Washington's crowded receiver room and finished his age-30 season with 79 catches for 1,041 yards.

Garcon undoubtedly will benefit from the receiver market that could develop should DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery earn beefy contracts. That said, according to contract site Spotrac, the average deal -- given his age and previous production -- is about three years and $26 million. Garcon plugs in well with just about any offense and, as the receiver himself says, he's more than just the "possession receiver" type he's been labeled as in recent years.

If I am taking a risk financially on the open market, I'm betting on a player who did not get cut through five sometimes-turbulent years for the franchise, and a player who has not missed one game since the 2012 season.

Darrelle Revis, cornerback

We will find out a lot about Darrelle Revis in the coming months, but here's what we know: Revis reportedly has hired an agent.

He set up his entire career so that, once it was over, money would not be an issue. So why do we think it's going to be an issue now?

Having covered Revis for a few seasons as a beat writer, I can say he is one of the more prideful people I've been around. I hardly believe he'll want to end his career as fodder for New York tabloids. If a legitimate opportunity were to present itself, I believe he'd work quite hard to re-write the end of his career.

Revis will not be paid like a top-tier corner anymore and the offset language in his deal will complicate matters once the Jets release him on March 9 -- as will his pending legal issues, which, the Jets say, were not the reason for his release. But a rededicated Revis would be an enticing proposition, even if he costs a little more than your standard replacement-level corner. Now that the pipe dream of going down as a Jets legend with the retirement tour is over, he can plan his next move accordingly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyle Shanahan: Relationship with Matt LaFleur 'totally good' ahead of 49ers-Packers rematch

The last time Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur met was at the postgame handshake following the Packers' Week 3 victory at Levi's Stadium, with the 49ers coach giving an icy greeting to his colleague. Ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round rematch, Shanahan dismissed any ill will toward LaFleur.
news

Mike Vrabel: 'Big week of practice' for Derrick Henry ahead of Titans' matchup vs. Bengals

The top-seeded Titans anticipate the return of Derrick Henry for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the Bengals. "It's going to be a big week of practice for us," coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' blowout loss to Rams: 'I think experience is a big part of it'

The Cardinals got embarrassed in Kliff Kingsbury's first foray into the NFL's postseason, a 34-11 beatdown at the hands of the rival Rams that was a laugher at halftime.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays first playoff victory: 'I'm just excited for our team to get the win'

Matthew Stafford reflects on the first playoff win of his 13-year career, but the Rams QB is quickly moving on to their next game against the defending Super Bowl champs. 
news

Kyler Murray following Cardinals' loss: 'Disappointing' we could not 'even make it competitive' 

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ had a chance to lead his team to a playoff win and make a significant leap forward in his standing among NFL quarterbacks. He did the opposite on Monday night in a season-ending loss to the Rams.
news

Cardinals S Budda Baker (concussion) carted off field during playoff loss to Rams

Arizona Cardinals safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿ was carted off the field in Monday's NFC Wild-Card Game against the Los Angeles Rams following a tackle of ﻿Cam Akers﻿. 
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Monday inactives: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
news

Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons

Mike Mayock is out as Raiders GM. The Raiders informed Mayock he will not be retained after three years with the organization, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered shoulder sprain vs. Cowboys, expected to practice Tuesday

Following a wild-card win over Dallas on Sunday, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a shoulder injury that could impact his status for the NFC Divisional Round.
news

Raiders put in requests to interview head coach, general manager candidates

Las Vegas has begun putting in interview requests for prospective coaching and GM candidates, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Sean McDermott: 'Fitting' that former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick celebrated shirtless at Highmark Stadium

Bills Mafia had reason to celebrate Saturday night. And it had the full support of an active-player-yet-former Buffalo quarterback. Washington's Ryan Fitzpatrick was spotted at Highmark Stadium as the Bills crushed the Patriots in the Wild Card Round.
news

John Elway would 'like to be involved' in potential Broncos' new ownership group

The Denver Broncos could be up for sale this spring. If that's the case, John Elway, the franchise's greatest player and a longtime Broncos executive, would like to be included in Denver's new ownership group.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW