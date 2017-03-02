2017 NFL free agency: Five potential bargain signings

Revis will not be paid like a top-tier corner anymore and the offset language in his deal will complicate matters once the Jets release him on March 9 -- as will his pending legal issues, which, the Jets say, were not the reason for his release. But a rededicated Revis would be an enticing proposition, even if he costs a little more than your standard replacement-level corner. Now that the pipe dream of going down as a Jets legend with the retirement tour is over, he can plan his next move accordingly.