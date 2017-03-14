2017 NFL Draft rumors: Connecting players, NFC West teams

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the NFC West teams leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see rumors for teams from each division.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Prospects associated with the Cardinals:
» Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama:Tide LB works out for Cards and takes pre-draft visit
» Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan:Visits with Cardinals prior to pro day
» Jason Croom, TE, TennesseeCardinals host Croom for visit
» Corey Davis, WR, Western MichiganTop WR visits Cardinals
» Reuben Foster, LB, AlabamaTop LB visits Cardinals
» DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame:QB prospect visits Cardinals
» Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech:QB works out for Cardinals
» Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland:Rising TE to work out for Cardinals
» Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina:Cardinals officials dine with Trubisky
» Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson:Cardinals to host Watson on visit
» Davis Webb, QB, Cal:Cardinals host Webb on visit
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Prospects associated with the Rams:
» Vince Biegel, LB, Wisconsin:Spotted with Rams at Senior Bowl
» KD Cannon, WR, Baylor:Will work out for Rams
» Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell:Spotted with Rams at Senior Bowl
» Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss:Scheduled to visit Rams
» Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama:Spotted with Rams at Senior Bowl
» Rudy Ford, S, Auburn:Ford schedules late visit with Rams
» O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama:Howard got 'nice vibe' from Rams coach at combine
» Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC:Jackson making late visit to Rams
» Damore'ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss:Rams schedule Stringfellow for visit
» Cam Sutton, CB, Tennessee:Spotted with Rams at Senior Bowl
» Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson:Spotted with Rams at Senior Bowl
» Chad Williams, WR, Grambling State:Williams visiting Rams
» Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU:Spotted with Rams at Senior Bowl
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Prospects associated with the 49ers:
» Jamal Adams, S, LSUAdams visits 49ers
» Jonathan Allen, DL, AlabamaTide DL visiting 49ers
» Budda Baker, DB, WashingtonVersatile DB visits 49ers
» Dalvin Cook, RB, FSUReport: Top back visits 49ers
» Leonard Fournette, RB, LSUStar rusher visits 49ers
» Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M:Schedules visit with 49ers
» Chad Hansen, WR, CalReport: 49ers work out Hansen
» Kareem Hunt, RB, ToledoHunt visits 49ers
» Desmond King, CB, Iowa:Spotted with 49ers at Senior Bowl
» George Kittle, TE, Iowa:Kittle visits 49ers
» DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame:Kizer blew 49ers away in interview
» Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State:49ers hosting top prospect for visit
» Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn:Combine star visits 49ers
» Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan:Wolverines star visits 49ers
» Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama:49ers hosting Robinson on visit
» Teez Tabor, CB, Florida:49ers host Tabor on visit
» Jon Toth, C, Kentucky:Spotted with 49ers at Senior Bowl
» Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina:49ers schedule workout with Trubisky
» Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson:49ers work out Watson and host him on visit
» T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin49ers work out Watt
» Davis Webb, QB, CalReport: 49ers work out Webb
» Jordan Willis, LB, Kansas State: Willis visited 49ers
» Ahkello Witherspoon, DB, Colorado: Buffaloes DB visits 49ers
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Prospects associated with the Seahawks:
» Tony Garcia, OT, Troy:Chats with Seahawks at Senior Bowl
» Chad Kelly, QB, Ole Miss:Kelly visited Seahawks
» Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan:Wolverines CB to visit Seahawks
» Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State:Visits Seahawks
» Obi Melifonwu, DB, UConn:Reportedly will visit Seahawks
» Damore'ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss:Seahawks schedule Stringfellow for visit
» Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson:Chats with Seahawks at Senior Bowl
» Davis Webb, QB, CalWebb visits Seahawks
» Chad Williams, WR, Grambling State:Williams visiting Seahawks
» Ahkello Witherspoon, DB, Colorado: Buffaloes DB visits Seahawks
» DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue:Yancey to visit Seahawks