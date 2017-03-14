2017 NFL Draft rumors: Connecting players, NFC South teams

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the NFC South teams leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see rumors for teams from each division.
ATLANTA FALCONS
Prospects associated with the Falcons:
» Budda Baker, DB, Washington:Versatile DB visits Falcons
» Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee:Barnett works out for Falcons
» Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio:Report: Basham to visit, work out for Falcons
» Tony Garcia, OT, Troy:Chats with Falcons at Senior Bowl
» Charles Harris, DE, Missouri:Harris works out for Falcons
» O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama:Top TE prospect visiting Falcons
» Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova:Works out for Falcons
» Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky:Report: Falcons to work out Lamp
» Elijah McGuire, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette:McGuire visits and works out for Falcons
» Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA:McKinley visits Falcons
» Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State:Spotted with Falcons at Senior Bowl
» Haason Reddick, DE, Temple:Works out for Falcons
» Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee:Reeves-Maybin works out for Falcons
» Duke Riley, LB, LSU:Chats with Falcons at Senior Bowl
» Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International:Falcons work out Smith
» Cam Sutton, DB, Tennessee:Worked out for Falcons
» Tanner Vallejo, LB, Boise State:Boise State LB visits Falcons
» Jordan Willis, LB, Kansas State:Willis works out for Falcons
» DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue:Spotted with Falcons at Shrine Game
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Prospects associated with the Panthers:
» Jamal Adams, S, LSU:Tigers safety visits Panthers
» Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama:Tide defender worked out for Panthers
» Zach Banner, OT, USC:Spotted with Panthers at Senior Bowl
» Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee:Barnett visits Panthers
» Garett Bolles, OT, Utah:Bolles visits Panthers
» Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU:Dupre will visit Panthers
» Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss:Scheduled to visit Panthers
» Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU:Fournette reportedly to visit Carolina
» O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama:Top TE to work out for Carolina
» Josh Jones, S, N.C. State:Jones visits Panthers
» Kyle Kalis, OL, Michigan:Sets visit with Panthers
» Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee:Kamara to visit Panthers
» Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford:McCaffrey visits Panthers
» Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA:McKinley visits Panthers
» Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn:Eats with Panthers after pro day and takes visit
» David Njoku, TE, Miami:Njoku to visit Panthers | Works out for Carolina
» Michael Roberts, TE, Toledo:Spotted with Panthers at Shrine Game
» Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama:Tide OT visits Panthers and schedules private workout
» Fred Ross, WR, Mississippi State:MSU WR visits Panthers
» Curtis Samuel, RB, Ohio State:Buckeyes star visits Panthers
» David Sharpe, OT, Florida:Gators OT visits Panthers
» Jamari Staples, WR, Louisville:Spotted with Panthers at Senior Bowl
» Teez Tabor, CB, Florida:Tabor visits Panthers
» Sam Tevi, OT, Utah:Spotted with Panthers at Shrine Game
» Tanner Vallejo, LB, Boise State:Boise State LB visits Panthers
» DeMarcus Walker, DE, FSU:Panthers host Walker for visit
» T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin:Watt to work out for Carolina
» Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU:White visits Panthers
» Jordan Willis, LB, Kansas State:Willis visits Panthers
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Prospects associated with the Saints:
» Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan:Sets up visit and meets with Saints prior to pro day
» Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU:Dupre will visit Saints
» Travin Dural, WR, LSU:Dural attends Saints' local workout
» Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama:Foster visits Saints
» Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech:Will meet with Saints
» Marquel Lee, LB, Wake Forest:Works out for Saints
» Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech:Report: Saints work out Mahomes
» Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA:McKinley visits Saints
» Obi Melifonwu, DB, UConn:Reportedly will visit Saints
» Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma:Mixon to visit Saints
» Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State:Spotted with Saints at Senior Bowl
» Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee:Reeves-Maybin works out for Saints
» Duke Riley, LB, LSU:Riley attends Saints' local workout
» Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State:Report: Rivers to visit Saints
» Tanzel Smart, DT, Tulane:Spotted with Saints at Senior Bowl and attends local workout
» Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International:Saints host Smith for visit
» Cam Sutton, DB, Tennessee:Worked out for Saints
» Jon Toth, C, Kentucky:Spotted with Saints at Senior Bowl
» Charles Walker, DL, Oklahoma:Walker takes part in Saints' local workout
» T.J. Watt, LB, WisconsinSaints work out Watt
» Ahkello Witherspoon, DB, Colorado: Buffaloes DB visits Saints
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Prospects associated with the Buccaneers:
» Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee:Barnett visits Bucs
» Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan:Sets up visit with Bucs
» Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU:Top RB prospect visits Bucs
» D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas:Foreman visits Bucs
» O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama:Howard to visit Bucs
» Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC: Jackson has visited Bucs
» Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn:Report: Rising safety meets with Bucs
» Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma:Mixon visits Bucs
» David Njoku, TE, Miami:Report: Njoku visits Bucs
» Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte:Spotted with Buccaneers at Senior Bowl
» Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma:Sooners rusher visits and works out for Bucs
» Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State:Visits Bucs
» Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland:Rising TE to work out for Bucs
» Jordan Willis, LB, Kansas State: Willis had pre-draft visit with Bucs
» Xavier Woods, S, Louisiana Tech: Bucs hosting Woods on visit