2017 NFL Draft rumors: Connecting players, NFC East teams

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the NFC East teams leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see rumors for teams from each division.
DALLAS COWBOYS
Prospects associated with the Cowboys:
» Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Adam Bisnowaty, OT, Pittsburgh:Spotted with Cowboys at Senior Bowl
» Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan:Sets up visit with Cowboys
» Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan:Spotted with Cowboys at Senior Bowl
» Treston DeCoud, CB, Oregon State:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Kevin King, CB, Washington:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Trevor Knight, QB, Texas A&M:Worked out for Cowboys
» Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan:Spotted with Cowboys at Senior Bowl
» Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State:Reportedly visits Cowboys
» Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn:Report: Melifonwu meets with Cowboys, and sets pre-draft visit.
» Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota:Works out for Cowboys
» Carroll Phillips, DE, Illinois:Spotted with Cowboys at Senior Bowl
» Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State:Report: Rivers to work out for Cowboys
» Seth Russell, QB, Baylor:Will attend Cowboys' local workout
» Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland:Rising TE to work out for Cowboys
» JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Teez Tabor, CB, Florida:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson:Schedules visit and has worked out for Cowboys
» Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Eddie Vanderdoes, DT, UCLA:Spotted with Cowboys at Senior Bowl
» T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin:Watt works out for, will visit Cowboys
» Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida:Sets visit with Cowboys
» Xavier Woods, DB, Louisiana Tech:Sets visit with Cowboys
NEW YORK GIANTS
Prospects associated with the Giants:
» Garett Bolles, OT, Utah:Reportedly sets visit with Giants
» Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell:Spotted with Giants at Senior Bowl
» Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M:Spotted with Giants at Senior Bowl
» O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama:Meets with Giants at combine
» Elijah McGuire, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette:McGuire visits Giants
» Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn:Spotted with Giants at Senior Bowl
» David Njoku, TE, Miami:Sets April visit with Giants
» Antonio Pipkin, QB, Tiffin:Spotted with Giants at Senior Bowl
» Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama:Giants to host Robinson for pre-draft visit
» Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky:Spotted with Giants at Senior Bowl
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Prospects associated with the Eagles:
» Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama:Reportedly visits Eagles
» Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee:Barnett visiting Eagles
» Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU:RB visits Eagles
» Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan:Eagles host top WR prospect
» Keionta Davis, DE, Chattanooga:Spotted with Eagles at Senior Bowl
» Matt Dayes, RB, N.C. State:Spotted with Eagles at Senior Bowl
» Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama:Reportedly visits Eagles
» Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU:Eagles host elite RB prospect for visit
» Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan:Spotted with Eagles at Senior Bowl
» Davon Godchaux, DL, LSU:Tigers DT to work out for Eagles
» Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State:PSU WR to work out for Eagles
» Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama:Humphrey visiting Eagles
» Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC:Jackson making late visit to Eagles
» Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee:Kamara visiting Eagles
» Kevin King, CB, Washington:Sets visit with Eagles
» Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State:Eagles hold private workout with McDowell
» Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn:Report: Melifonwu visits Philly
» Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh:Peterman to work out for Eagles
» Carroll Phillips, DE, Illinois:Spotted with Eagles at Senior Bowl
» Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State:Spotted with Eagles at Senior Bowl
» John Ross, WR, Washington:Eagles host 40 champ
» Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland:Rising TE to work out for Eagles
» Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois:Spotted with Eagles at Senior Bowl
» Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky:Spotted with Eagles at Senior Bowl
» Alek Torgersen, QB, Penn:Spotted with Eagles at Shrine Game
» Mike Williams, WR, Clemson:Top WR prospect visits Eagles
» Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State:Spotted with Eagles at Senior Bowl
» Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida:Wilson visits Eagles
» Ahkello Witherspoon, DB, Colorado: Buffaloes DB visits Eagles
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Prospects associated with the Redskins:
» Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama:Redskins traveling to meet Anderson
» Dan Feeney, G, Indiana:Spotted with Redskins at Senior Bowl
» Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC: Jackson has visited Redskins
» Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova:Worked out for Redskins
» Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford:Visits Redskins
» Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State:Spartans DL visiting Redskins
» Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn:UConn DB visits Redskins
» Haason Reddick, LB, Temple:Reddick visits Redskins
» Duke Riley, LB, LSU:Spotted with Redskins at Senior Bowl
» Channing Stribling, CB, Michigan:Spotted with Redskins at Shrine Game
» Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado:Thompson visits Redskins
» DeMarcus Walker, DE, FSU:Pre-draft visit with Redskins
» T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin:Watt to visit Redskins
» Marquez White, CB, Florida State:Spotted with Redskins at Senior Bowl