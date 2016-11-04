2016 NFL midseason predictions: Who'll win Super Bowl LI?

At the midpoint of the 2016 NFL season, our analysts refresh their predictions on the major individual awards, the entire playoff field and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl LI outcomes.
SUPER BOWL LI
Judy Battista: Seahawks over Patriots. Because the 'Hawks can't possibly make as boneheaded a play call at the end of the game again.
Jeffri Chadiha: Patriots over Cowboys. It just feels like Tom Brady is going to have the last laugh with Deflategate in the end.
Gil Brandt: Patriots over Seahawks.Tom Brady and New England's superior offense beat the Seahawks on Super Sunday for the second time in three seasons.
Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders over Cowboys. Get hyped, Raider Nation! The franchise earns its fourth Lombardi Trophy.
Brian Billick: Patriots over Seahawks.Russell Wilson won't even have a chance to redeem his goal-line interception against New England in Super Bowl XLIX, as Tom Brady and the Patriots will hold a multi-possession lead the majority of the game.
Gregg Rosenthal: Seahawks over Patriots. For the first time in six years, I'm not picking Packers over Patriots. Seattle is weirdly overdue for a second title during this incredibly consistent Pete Carroll era.
Willie McGinest: Patriots over Seahawks. I've seen enough and know not to pick against Bill Belichick.
David Carr: Patriots over Cowboys. It's hard to pick against the Patriots. All signs point to Tom Brady as Super Bowl MVP.
Charley Casserly: Patriots over Cowboys. Brady won't miss a chance to get his fifth ring. Give Belichick two weeks and he will stop Ezekiel Elliott (and whoever's playing QB for the Cowboys).
Ike Taylor: Steelers over Seahawks.Steelers win, of course, bringing a seventh Lombardi to Pittsburgh.
Colleen Wolfe: Patriots over Cowboys. After four weeks of the regular season in NFL timeout, Tom Brady storms back to win his fifth championship ring. Brandon Bolden -- not Ezekiel Elliott -- is awarded Super Bowl LI MVP. While you're trying to make sense of it all, Gronk buys a duck boat.
Marcas Grant: Patriots over Falcons. All hail House Belichick! Tom Brady will cap his 2016 revenge tour with a dominating performance against a Falcons defense that has no answers.
Alex Gelhar: Packers over Patriots. I don't feel too confident in this pick, but I figured, why change from the preseason? Brady passes the torch to Rodgers as the NFL's top quarterback after a Super Bowl for the ages.