2015 projected starters: Team-by-team breakdown

Published: May 13, 2015 at 02:37 AM

Around The NFL is predicting the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams.

Patriots: Jimmy Garoppolo in spotlight

The Patriots' starting backfield in Week 1 will look unlike any other New England fans have seen in the past decade. Who else will line up next to Jimmy GaroppoloRead

Jets: Geno favorite in QB battle

Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury gives Geno Smith a leg up in the New York Jets' quarterback competition. Who else do we think will start come Week 1?  Read

Dolphins: Will Miami contend in 2015?

While Greg Jennings is a safe bet to make the team because of the guaranteed money in his contract, we have first-round pick DeVante Parker beating him out for a starting job. Read

Bills: QB a big question mark

Rex Ryan is splitting snaps evenly between Matt Cassel, EJ Manuel and Tyrod Taylor. There's every reason to expect Cassel to win the job based on track record. Who will be under center come Week 1? Read

Colts: Offense gets more explosive

The Colts made a head-scratching selection when they took Phillip Dorsett in the first round to join a crowded receiving corps. Will the speedy rookie crack the starting lineup? Read

Texans: QB battle highlights offseason

Ryan Mallett showed promise under center before an injury ended his 2014 season early. Will Mallett get another chance to lead the Texans or is Brian Hoyer the right quarterback for the job? Read

Jaguars: Can Robinson hold off Yeldon?

Denard Robinson gave the Jaguars' running game a boost midway through the 2014 season, but faltered down the stretch. Will rookie T.J. Yeldon take the leading job in the backfield? Read

Titans: Mariota to the rescue?

Marcus Mariota won't be handed the Titans' starting quarterback job easily. Can Zach Mettenberger beat out the No. 2 overall pick to be Tennessee's signal-caller? Read

Steelers: Bevy of wideouts

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is slated to lock down one of the top three wideout spots this season. Should the veteran receiver corps be wary of rookie third-round pick Sammie CoatesRead

Bengals: Will Kirkpatrick clinch a starting role?

After a breakout season including six interceptions in just two games, Dre Kirkpatrick proved his playmaking ability. But is the fourth-year defender ready to take the reins of the Bengals' defense?  Read

Ravens: Explosive offense under Trestman?

Will quarterback Joe Flacco thrive under new Ravens offensive coordinator Marc Trestman? Marc Sessler examines the Baltimore Ravens' roster and projected starters for the 2015 season.  Read

Browns: Brewing QB battle in Cleveland

The quarterback battle rages on in Cleveland as Johnny Manziel will compete with Josh McCown for the starting gig. Will coach Mike Pettine give Manziel a second chance?  Read

Broncos: Balanced attack?

The Broncos' offense will have a new look under coach Gary Kubiak in 2015. Could James Casey be in for a heavy workload with Denver adding a fullback to the rotation?  Read

Chiefs: Breakout year for Kelce?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is ready to be unleashed with Anthony Fasano out of town. Where will the team's other pass-catchers land on the depth chart going into 2015?  Read

Chargers: Loaded backfield

The San Diego Chargers used their first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft on running back Melvin Gordon. Will the rookie rusher be ready for a workhorse role by Week 1?  Read

Raiders: Plenty of targets

Latavius Murray showed promise when given opportunities in 2014. Will he be able to hold off Trent Richards and Roy Helu for No. 1 running back duties with the Oakland RaidersRead

Redskins: All eyes on RGIII

The Washington Redskins brass showered Robert Griffin III with praise this offseason, but is the quarterback slated to be the starting signal-caller in Week 1?  Read

Cowboys: Life after DeMarco

The departure of DeMarco Murray to Philadelphia left the Dallas Cowboys' backfield thin. Will running back Darren McFadden be able to pick up where Murray left off? Read

Eagles: How much do we trust Bradford?

Coach Chip Kelly performed a complete overhaul of the Philadelphia Eagles' roster this offseason. Who do we think will line up alongside Sam Bradford come Week 1?  Read

Giants: Looking playoff-bound

After a breakout rookie season wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is primed to be another exciting target for Eli Manning. Along with a healthy Victor Cruz, will the Giants receiving corps return to dominance?  Read

Panthers: Every-down back

Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart enters the 2015 season as the clear starter. Will the injury-prone back have a breakout year during his eighth campaign in Carolina? Read

The window is closing for Bruce Arians' bunch. Can Andre Ellington and a healthy Carson Palmer make a Super Bowl run? Read

