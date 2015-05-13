2015 projected starters: Team-by-team breakdown

The
Patriots' starting backfield in Week 1 will look unlike any other New England fans have seen in the past decade. Who else will line up next to
Jimmy Garoppolo?
Read
Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury gives
Geno Smith a leg up in the
New York Jets' quarterback competition. Who else do we think will start come Week 1?
Read
While
Greg Jennings is a safe bet to make the team because of the guaranteed money in his contract, we have first-round pick
DeVante Parker beating him out for a starting job.
Read
Rex Ryan is splitting snaps evenly between
Matt Cassel,
EJ Manuel and
Tyrod Taylor. There's every reason to expect Cassel to win the job based on track record. Who will be under center come Week 1?
Read
The
Colts made a head-scratching selection when they took
Phillip Dorsett in the first round to join a crowded receiving corps. Will the speedy rookie crack the starting lineup?
Read
Ryan Mallett showed promise under center before an injury ended his 2014 season early. Will Mallett get another chance to lead the
Texans or is
Brian Hoyer the right quarterback for the job?
Read
Denard Robinson gave the
Jaguars' running game a boost midway through the 2014 season, but faltered down the stretch. Will rookie
T.J. Yeldon take the leading job in the backfield?
Read
Marcus Mariota won't be handed the
Titans' starting quarterback job easily. Can
Zach Mettenberger beat out the No. 2 overall pick to be Tennessee's signal-caller?
Read
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver
Antonio Brown is slated to lock down one of the top three wideout spots this season. Should the veteran receiver corps be wary of rookie third-round pick
Sammie Coates?
Read
After a breakout season including six interceptions in just two games,
Dre Kirkpatrick proved his playmaking ability. But is the fourth-year defender ready to take the reins of the
Bengals' defense?
Read
Will quarterback
Joe Flacco thrive under new
Ravens offensive coordinator Marc Trestman? Marc Sessler examines the
Baltimore Ravens' roster and projected starters for the 2015 season.
Read
The quarterback battle rages on in Cleveland as
Johnny Manziel will compete with
Josh McCown for the starting gig. Will coach Mike Pettine give Manziel a second chance?
Read
The
Broncos' offense will have a new look under coach Gary Kubiak in 2015. Could
James Casey be in for a heavy workload with Denver adding a fullback to the rotation?
Read
Kansas City Chiefs tight end
Travis Kelce is ready to be unleashed with
Anthony Fasano out of town. Where will the team's other pass-catchers land on the depth chart going into 2015?
Read
The
San Diego Chargers used their first-round pick in the 2015
NFL Draft on running back
Melvin Gordon. Will the rookie rusher be ready for a workhorse role by Week 1?
Read
Latavius Murray showed promise when given opportunities in 2014. Will he be able to hold off Trent Richards and
Roy Helu for No. 1 running back duties with the
Oakland Raiders?
Read
The
Washington Redskins brass showered
Robert Griffin III with praise this offseason, but is the quarterback slated to be the starting signal-caller in Week 1?
Read
The departure of
DeMarco Murray to Philadelphia left the
Dallas Cowboys' backfield thin. Will running back
Darren McFadden be able to pick up where Murray left off?
Read
Coach Chip Kelly performed a complete overhaul of the
Philadelphia Eagles' roster this offseason. Who do we think will line up alongside
Sam Bradford come Week 1?
Read
After a breakout rookie season wide receiver
Odell Beckham Jr. is primed to be another exciting target for
Eli Manning. Along with a healthy
Victor Cruz, will the
Giants receiving corps return to dominance?
Read
Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart enters the 2015 season as the clear starter. Will the injury-prone back have a breakout year during his eighth campaign in Carolina? Read
The window is closing for Bruce Arians' bunch. Can Andre Ellington and a healthy Carson Palmer make a Super Bowl run? Read