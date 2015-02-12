2015 NFL Scouting Combine: Six offensive linemen to watch

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 17-23 in Indianapolis, and it brings together 323 othe nation's most draftable players and numbers front-office representatives and scouts from each NFL team.
A big portion of the combine is the individual events, such as the 40-yard dash, the bench press and the vertical jump.
This is part four of our position-by-position look at the combine, spotlighting offensive linemen. We look at six prospects who will be scrutinized this year and also look at noteworthy event performances in the past five combines. We'll also look at how notable current NFL players performed in their combine events.
Six to watch this year
OT T.J. Clemmings, Pittsburgh: Clemmings has played just two seasons on the offensive line after moving over from the defensive line. And those two seasons were at right tackle. He would seem to have the necessary attributes to play left tackle -- "He has the physical traits to become a Pro Bowl left tackle," NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein says -- but struggled a bit at the Senior Bowl. He has some work to do to prove he can play of the left side -- i.e., the side that will make him the most money. He can help himself by showing off his athleticism at the combine.
OT La'el Collins, LSU: At one point, he was considered to be in the mix to be the first tackle taken, but he has fallen down most draft boards and there is a concern he cannot play left tackle at the next level. Zierlein says Collins "lacks (the) athleticism to be a consistent left tackle and will have to move to right tackle or bump inside to guard." And fellow analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Collins as the No. 32 overall prospect and the No. 4 tackle. A strong combine performance in the 40 and in the drills might start to change some minds.
OT Ereck Flowers, Miami: Jeremiah has Flowers -- who left school after his junior season -- as the No. 33 overall prospect and the No. 5 tackle. He is considered to be further along as a run blocker than as a pass protector. Flowers is a better athlete than a lot of folks think, though, and might be able to open some eyes with his combine performance. He was a high school and college teammate of RB Duke Johnson, and as with Johnson, he could make a move at the combine into the top three or four of his position group.
OT Andrus Peat, Stanford: Peat is a big, physical run blocker, but there are concerns from some about his pass-protection abilities. He did not play all that well against Utah, which had four sacks against Stanford. As with Flowers, Peat left school after his junior season. It will be interesting to compare his combine numbers with those of the other top linemen. Despite the concerns, Peat -- whose dad, Todd, was a guard in the NFL for six years -- could be the first tackle off the board.
OT Ty Sambrailo, Colorado State: Sambrailo is the best offensive lineman from outside the Power Five conferences. Zierlein notes that he looks to be a mid-round guy, "but if he puts up just 16 or 17 reps in the bench press, it's going to really hurt him." Sambrailo's work in the drills will be closely monitored; he seems to have the needed athleticism to play left tackle at the next level. Former Colorado State offensive line mate Weston Richburg went in the second round of the 2014 draft, to the New York Giants, and was a rookie starter at guard though he played mostly center at CSU.
OT Donovan Smith, Penn State: Smith left Penn State a year early, but was a Senior Bowl participant because he already has graduated. While he was criticized for his early-entry decision, his work at the Senior Bowl was better than expected, and he will be a closely monitored lineman at the combine. He is a big man (6-5, 335) who might fit best inside at the next level. He will be looking to show that he has the needed athleticism to play tackle; the perceived lack of athleticism is a knock on him.
Combine best over past five seasons
40-YARD DASH
Notable players
C Ryan Kalil, USC: 4.96 seconds in 2007
OT Jake Long, Michigan: 5.22 seconds in 2008
OT Greg Robinson, Auburn: 4.92 seconds in 2014
OT Nate Solder, Colorado: 5.05 seconds in 2011
OT Joe Thomas, Wisconsin: 4.92 seconds in 2007
20-YARD SHUTTLE
2. OT Nate Solder, Colorado
Time: 4.34 seconds in 2011
Draft status: 1st round (17th overall), New England
4t. OT Anthony Castonzo, Boston College
Time: 4.40 seconds in 2011
Draft status: 1st round (22nd overall), Indianapolis
Notable players
OT Eric Fisher, Central Michigan: 4.44 seconds in 2013
OT Robert Gallery, Iowa: 4.39 seconds in 2004
OT Jake Long, Michigan: 4.73 seconds in 2008
OT Joe Thomas, Wisconsin: 4.88 seconds in 2007
C Max Unger, Oregon: 4.50 seconds in 2009
VERTICAL JUMP
2t. OT Terron Armstead, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jump: 34.5 inches in 2013
Draft status: 3rd round, New Orleans
2t. OT Trent Williams, Oklahoma
Jump: 34.5 inches in 2010
Draft status: 1st round (4th overall), Washington
4t. OT Lane Johnson, Oklahoma
Jump: 34 inches in 2013
Draft status: 1st round (4th overall), Philadelphia
Notable players
OT Duane Brown, Virginia Tech: 27.5 inches in 2008
OT Eric Fisher, Central Michigan: 28.5 inches in 2013
G Evan Mathis, Alabama: 35.5 inches in 2005
OT Jason Smith, Baylor: 24 inches in 2009
OT Ricky Wagner, Wisconsin: 31.5 inches in 2013
BENCH PRESS
4. OT Russell Okung, Oklahoma State
Numbers: 38 reps in 2010
Draft status: 1st round (6th overall), Seattle
Notable players
OT Eric Fisher, Central Michigan: 27 reps in 2013
C Ryan Kalil, USC: 34 reps in 2007
OT Jake Long, Michigan: 37 reps in 2008
OT Tyron Smith, USC: 29 reps in 2011
OT Joe Thomas, Wisconsin: 28 reps in 2007
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.