2015 NFL Scouting Combine: Six offensive linemen to watch

OT T.J. Clemmings, Pittsburgh: Clemmings has played just two seasons on the offensive line after moving over from the defensive line. And those two seasons were at right tackle. He would seem to have the necessary attributes to play left tackle -- "He has the physical traits to become a Pro Bowl left tackle," NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein says -- but struggled a bit at the Senior Bowl. He has some work to do to prove he can play of the left side -- i.e., the side that will make him the most money. He can help himself by showing off his athleticism at the combine.