2013 NFL Draft: Ranking top prospects available at every position

With the 2013 NFL Draft set for April 25-27 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NFL.com draft analyst Josh Norris is identifying the top prospects available at every position.
» Star Lotulelei, Utah: Played in 91.2 percent of defensive snaps.
» Sharrif Floyd, Florida: Possesses ideal frame for interior DL.
» Sheldon Richardson, Missouri: Fletcher Cox-esque skill set.
» Jesse Williams, Alabama: Blessed with great strength, athleticism.
» Ezekiel Ansah, BYU: Has the best closing speed of any end.
» Dion Jordan, Oregon: Already very comfortable in coverage.
» Barkevious Mingo, LSU: In terms of raw tools, few surpass him.
» Damontre Moore, Texas A&M: Biggest conundrum of 2013 class.
» Alec Ogletree, Georgia: Great closer with coverage ability.
» Arthur Brown, Kansas State: Range to sideline is exceptional.
» Kevin Minter, LSU: An absolute missile between the tackles.
» Manti Te'o, Notre Dame: Good -- but not great -- starter in NFL.
» Dee Milliner, Alabama: Top CB is smart, disciplined and physical.
» Xavier Rhodes, Florida State: Great length, aggressive mindset.
» Jamar Taylor, Boise State: Provides outstanding versatility.
» Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State: Big body entices NFL scouts.
» Kenny Vaccaro, Texas: The type of player defenses covet.
» John Cyprien, FIU: Has range to be interchangeable safety.
» Shamarko Thomas, Syracuse: Missile closing on ball carriers.
» Josh Evans, Florida: He works through trash quite well.
» Tyler Wilson, Arkansas: Potential far outweighs lack of buzz.
» Geno Smith, West Virginia: Focus on his skills and poise.
» Zac Dysert, Miami (Ohio): Plenty of great qualities as a passer.
» Mike Glennon, N.C. State: His landing spot will be crucial.
» Eddie Lacy, Alabama: Great blend of size, power and speed.
» Giovani Bernard, North Carolina: Instant threat in passing game.
» Andre Ellington, Clemson: One-cut back reads lanes very well.
» Johnathan Franklin, UCLA: Stellar vision and straight-line speed.
» Tavon Austin, West Virginia: The premier playmaker in this class.
» Cordarrelle Patterson, Tennessee: Smooth runner with balance.
» DeAndre Hopkins, Clemson: Most consistent receiver in this draft.
» Keenan Allen, Cal: Slow 40 time could drop him into Round 2.
» Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame: Probably the only first-round tight end.
» Travis Kelce, Cincinnati: Has everything you want on the field.
» Vance McDonald, Rice: Can he transition from slot to inline spot?
» Jordan Reed, Florida: Reminiscent of ex-Gator Aaron Hernandez.