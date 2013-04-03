2013 NFL Draft: Ranking top prospects available at every position

Published: Apr 03, 2013 at 06:45 AM

With the 2013 NFL Draft set for April 25-27 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NFL.com draft analyst Josh Norris is identifying the top prospects available at every position.

Interior defensive linemen

» Star Lotulelei, Utah: Played in 91.2 percent of defensive snaps.

» Sharrif Floyd, Florida: Possesses ideal frame for interior DL.

» Sheldon Richardson, Missouri: Fletcher Cox-esque skill set.

» Jesse Williams, Alabama: Blessed with great strength, athleticism.

Click here for full analysis, rankings and draft projections

Pass rushers

» Ezekiel Ansah, BYU: Has the best closing speed of any end.

» Dion Jordan, Oregon: Already very comfortable in coverage.

» Barkevious Mingo, LSU: In terms of raw tools, few surpass him.

» Damontre Moore, Texas A&M: Biggest conundrum of 2013 class.

Click here for full analysis, rankings and draft projections

Linebackers

» Alec Ogletree, Georgia: Great closer with coverage ability.

» Arthur Brown, Kansas State: Range to sideline is exceptional.

» Kevin Minter, LSU: An absolute missile between the tackles.

» Manti Te'o, Notre Dame: Good -- but not great -- starter in NFL.

Click here for full analysis, rankings and draft projections

Cornerbacks

» Dee Milliner, Alabama: Top CB is smart, disciplined and physical.

» Xavier Rhodes, Florida State: Great length, aggressive mindset.

» Jamar Taylor, Boise State: Provides outstanding versatility.

» Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State: Big body entices NFL scouts.

Click here for full analysis, rankings and draft projections

Safeties

» Kenny Vaccaro, Texas: The type of player defenses covet.

» John Cyprien, FIU: Has range to be interchangeable safety.

» Shamarko Thomas, Syracuse: Missile closing on ball carriers.

» Josh Evans, Florida: He works through trash quite well.

Click here for full analysis, rankings and draft projections

Quarterbacks

» Tyler Wilson, Arkansas: Potential far outweighs lack of buzz.

» Geno Smith, West Virginia: Focus on his skills and poise.

» Zac Dysert, Miami (Ohio): Plenty of great qualities as a passer.

» Mike Glennon, N.C. State: His landing spot will be crucial.

Click here for full analysis, rankings and draft projections

Running backs

» Eddie Lacy, Alabama: Great blend of size, power and speed.

» Giovani Bernard, North Carolina: Instant threat in passing game.

» Andre Ellington, Clemson: One-cut back reads lanes very well.

» Johnathan Franklin, UCLA: Stellar vision and straight-line speed.

Click here for full analysis, rankings and draft projections

Wide receivers

» Tavon Austin, West Virginia: The premier playmaker in this class.

» Cordarrelle Patterson, Tennessee: Smooth runner with balance.

» DeAndre Hopkins, Clemson: Most consistent receiver in this draft.

» Keenan Allen, Cal: Slow 40 time could drop him into Round 2.

Click here for full analysis, rankings and draft projections

Tight ends

» Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame: Probably the only first-round tight end.

» Travis Kelce, Cincinnati: Has everything you want on the field.

» Vance McDonald, Rice: Can he transition from slot to inline spot?

» Jordan Reed, Florida: Reminiscent of ex-Gator Aaron Hernandez.

Click here for full analysis, rankings and draft projections

Offensive linemen

