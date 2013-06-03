2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 65-80)

Published: Jun 03, 2013 at 02:09 AM

Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports/NFL.com

  • Player
  • Analysis

Jennings has shown flashes of potential during his first three NFL seasons, but he's coming off a disappointing 2012 year that saw him average a meager 2.8 yards per carry in 10 games. The Liberty product also finished the season on injured reserve with concussion and shoulder ailments, which raised questions about his ability to shoulder a full workload at the pro level. Now in Oakland, he will compete with both Marcel Reece and Jeremy Stewart for the second spot on the depth chart behind Darren McFadden. At best, Jennings will be a deep-league handcuff in the late rounds.

A versatile veteran running back out of California, Forsett signed with the Jaguars in the offseason and will compete to serve as the backup to fantasy star Maurice Jones-Drew. He rushed the football 63 times for 374 yards and one touchdown as a member of the Texans in 2012, and has hauled in a combined 100 passes over the past four seasons. Forsett isn't likely to see a major role in the offense unless injuries open the door for him, so his fantasy value is limited at best. In fact, he won't have his name called in most standard 2013 drafts and is a pure handcuff for Jones-Drew owners.

Turbin didn't make much of a fantasy impact in his rookie campaign, totaling 535 scrimmage yards with no touchdowns. That's not a huge surprise, though, as the beast that is Marshawn Lynch dominated carries ahead of him. That will continue to be the case in 2013, as the Seahawks will utilize Lynch as their offensive centerpiece and backfield bell cow. Assuming Turbin can hold off rookie runner Christine Michael in training camp, he'll have some deep-league value as a late-round fantasy football handcuff. Otherwise the Utah State product will be left to the waiver wire.

Reece came out of nowhere to become a viable fantasy starter last season, catching a combined 23 passes while averaging 13.87 fantasy points during a four-game stretch in the absence of Darren McFadden. He was barely used upon McFadden's return, though, and isn't going to have a lot of value as long as Run DMC is on the football field. Reece, who is listed at fullback and unlikely to be McFadden's handcuff after the addition of Rashad Jennings, is now worth little more than a late-round look in deeper PPR formats.

The No. 96 overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft, Davis will come in and compete with Shaun Draughn during training camp for the right to back up starter Jamaal Charles. While he put up solid totals in 2010, Davis missed the entire 2011 season with an injured ankle and saw just 112 carries in what would be his final collegiate season. Even if he secures the second spot on the depth chart, the Arkansas product will be hard pressed to make enough of an impact to even be worth a flier in the deepest of fantasy leagues. He'll have more appeal in dynasty leagues, but even then Davis' stock is limited.

Ellington, a rookie runner out of Clemson, will battle for depth chart position during Cardinals training camp. He does have two less-than-durable running backs ahead of him in Rashard Mendenhall and Ryan Williams, though, so he could end up seeing some burn at some point in the regular season. Still, Ellington has more dynasty-league value and shouldn't be drafted in most seasonal formats. However, he could turn into a viable waiver-wire pickup at some point.

The No. 164 overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft, Gillislee will come into Dolphins camp with a chance to unseat Daniel Thomas as the No. 2 running back behind Lamar Miller. While he wasn't what you would call a special runner at the collegiate level, Gillislee did prove to be solid in pass protection and can catch the ball out of the backfield. With that said, the Florida product is no threat to Miller for a starting role and holds little appeal in most standard re-draft leagues. Based on Miller's age (22), Gillislee isn't going to be much of a high priority for owners in dynasty leagues either.

Once considered a fantasy sleeper, Brown has seen his value tumble in recent seasons. Not only did he lose his starting job to Vick Ballard last season, but the addition of Ahmad Bradshaw now buries up even further down on the Colts depth chart. Unless injuries occur in the Colts backfield, it's hard to envision a scenario where Brown would make much of a fantasy impact in 2013. He's not going to be draftable in most standard leagues.

A rookie out of Vanderbilt, Stacy will compete for carries in a crowded Rams backfield during training camp. Whle he's not the most explosive back on the roster, Stacy is a forward runner who can absorb tacklers and pick up those ever important yards after first contact. While Daryl Richardson and Isaiah Pead are considered the favorite to finish first and second on the depth chart (in some order), Stacy remains a player to watch during the summer months.

Robinson, who played quarterback at the collegiate level, was drafted as a wide receiver but will be listed as a running back for the Jaguars this season. A dynamic playmaker while at Michigan, he could see a hybrid role both as a runner and receiver in his first NFL season. With that being said, Robinson is no lock to see enough touches on a week to week basis to become a viable fantasy option. His stock would rise if he passes Justin Forsett for the second spot on the depth chart and becomes Maurice Jones-Drew's top handcuff. If not, Robinson's stock will be limited to dynasty leagues.

Once considered one of the better running backs in fantasy football, injuries de-railed Brown's rise to stardom and have left him without much value in fantasy land. While he can still be an effective pass catcher, which was evident in his 49 receptions with the Chargers last season, the Auburn product is past his prime overall. Furthermore, he's almost guaranteed to see fewer opportunities in the backfield with the addition of former Patriots runner Danny Woodhead. Unless he finishes second on the depth chart behind the brittle Ryan Mathews, Brown won't have too much draft appeal.

A first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Jones has failed to meet expectations both on the field and in fantasy land. The one-time sleeper hasn't rushed for 800 yards in a season during his NFL career, and his proneness to injuries has made him tough to trust as much more than a fantasy reserve. Now a committee back with no upside, "Fragile Felix" doesn't offer much statistical potential. He won't be worth more than a late-round flier in leagues with 10-plus teams -- and that assumes he makes the Eagles as a backup to LeSean McCoy.

Jackson missed all but two games last season due to injuries, but he's now likely to serve as the No. 2 runner in Cleveland behind Trent Richardson. That's due to the loss of Montario Hardesty and Dion Lewis during the preseason. Regardless of his move up the depth chart, Jackson isn't going to have much fantasy value while Richardson is healthy and an offensive centerpiece for coordinator Norv Turner.

A second-year running back out of North Texas, Dunbar is in the running to be the No. 2 runner in Dallas this season. He is dealing with a sprained foot, though, so his status for the start of the season is in question. Regardless, Dunbar isn't going to have much value unless you're in a deeper league and need a handcuff for DeMarco Murray - that assumes he wins the role at some point, of course.

A third-year running back out of Hawaii, Green started four games and recorded career bests in carries, receptions and scrimmage yards. Of course, that still wasn't good enough for him to finish among the top 50 players at his position based on fantasy points. While he's still young at the age of 25, past knee problems have sapped him of some of his explosiveness and will likely limit him to a backup role for the Packers. What's more, the addition of rookie running backs Eddie Lacy and Johnathan Franklin have Green's value sinking fast. He's won't have a lot of value in most fantasy drafts.

A rookie out of Miami (FL), James is the favorite to open the 2013 campaign as the No. 2 running back in Tampa Bay behind Doug Martin. He's not going to see much burn, though, as Martin is a three-down back who will dominate carries throughout the season. That makes James no more than a late-round, deep-league fantasy handcuff for fantasy leaguers whon land the "Muscle Hamster" in Round 1.

