2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (RBs 65-80)

The No. 96 overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft, Davis will come in and compete with Shaun Draughn during training camp for the right to back up starter Jamaal Charles. While he put up solid totals in 2010, Davis missed the entire 2011 season with an injured ankle and saw just 112 carries in what would be his final collegiate season. Even if he secures the second spot on the depth chart, the Arkansas product will be hard pressed to make enough of an impact to even be worth a flier in the deepest of fantasy leagues. He'll have more appeal in dynasty leagues, but even then Davis' stock is limited.