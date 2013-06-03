2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (DEFs 1-15)

Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports/NFL.com
- Player
- Analysis
Statistical projections are provided by EA Sports/NFL.com
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
With Kevin O'Connell taking over the Vikings' head coaching reins, there is optimism aplenty in the Twin Cities, particularly for the offense, and tight end Irv Smith's healthy return is even more reason for anticipation.
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.