2013 fantasy football profiles and projections (DEFs 1-15)

The G-Men had a less than stellar performance in the stat sheets when it came to total defense last year, as they ranked an unimpressive 31st in the league. Still, the G-Men finished 11th in fantasy points among defenses on the strength of their 35 total turnovers. That goes to show that even if a defense gives up a lot of yardage on the gridiron, it can still be a valuable asset in fantasy land. Superstar lineman Jason Pierre-Paul will continue to be as disruptive to opposing quarterbacks as ever, and the Giants have other savvy veterans like Justin Tuck and Antrel Rolle to go along with newly-added lineman Cullen Jenkins. This defense might not be what it once was from a fantasy standpoint, but it still has plenty of fight left. Consider the Giants a borderline No. 1 or 2 fantasy defense when heading into your 2013 draft.