20 years later, Williams' Super Bowl performance still fresh

He thinks back to then-Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke and the "Way to go!" salute Cooke offered him after the Super Bowl victory was complete. He thinks of his father, Robert, who died in 1989 at age 67, who had lived in a wheelchair and demanded of his son to always finish what he started. And he thinks of his mother, Laura, now 78, who always took the bus instead of a plane -- "No baby, I got time," she would insist -- and who still reminds Williams now of her pride in him.