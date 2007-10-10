10 players and coaches wired for sound in NFL Network special

NFL Films-produced special features 12 extra cameras
NFL Network is again taking football fans deeper inside the NFL than ever before. At yesterday's Baltimore Ravens' 9-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, microphones were placed on 10 players and coaches and 12 additional cameras were deployed to create a one-hour-special featuring the audio captured on the field, in the coaches' booth, on the sidelines and in the locker room.
The game participants wired for sound were:
» Ravens head coach Brian Billick
» 49ers head coach Mike Nolan
» 49ers defensive coordinator Greg Manusky
» Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan
» 49ers wide receiver Arnaz Battle
» 49ers cornerback Nate Clements
» 49ers defensive end Marques Douglas
» Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis
» Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason
» Ravens safety Ed Reed
"You get to experience the game on the field, on the sideline and in the coaches' booth the way the players and coaches do," said NFL Films President Steve Sabol. "It is an unfiltered look into the heart of the game. You hear the planning and you feel the passion."
The special will feature radio announcers to guide the flow of the game, but the story will emanate primarily from the heart of the contest: the players and coaches who will be equipped with tiny microphones.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football.