10 players and coaches wired for sound in NFL Network special

Published: Oct 10, 2007 at 02:03 PM

NFL Films-produced special features 12 extra cameras

NFL Network is again taking football fans deeper inside the NFL than ever before. At yesterday's Baltimore Ravens' 9-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, microphones were placed on 10 players and coaches and 12 additional cameras were deployed to create a one-hour-special featuring the audio captured on the field, in the coaches' booth, on the sidelines and in the locker room.

The special titled Ravens at 49ers: NFL Mic'd Up airs on Saturday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on NFL Network.

The game participants wired for sound were:

» Ravens head coach Brian Billick
» 49ers head coach Mike Nolan
» 49ers defensive coordinator Greg Manusky
» Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan
» 49ers wide receiver Arnaz Battle
» 49ers cornerback Nate Clements
» 49ers defensive end Marques Douglas
» Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis
» Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason
» Ravens safety Ed Reed

"You get to experience the game on the field, on the sideline and in the coaches' booth the way the players and coaches do," said NFL Films President Steve Sabol. "It is an unfiltered look into the heart of the game. You hear the planning and you feel the passion."

The special will feature radio announcers to guide the flow of the game, but the story will emanate primarily from the heart of the contest: the players and coaches who will be equipped with tiny microphones.

"The access we had to the Ravens and 49ers will result in a terrific show," said NFL Vice President of Programming Charles Coplin. "This show exemplifies our mission of bringing the NFL players and coaches closer to our fans."

The last "all-audio" regular-season game on NFL Network (featuring the Nov. 14, 2004 Jets-Ravens overtime game) earned two 2004 Sports Emmy nominations.

NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Keaton Mitchell in line for more reps Thursday night vs. Bengals 

Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell is electric when he gets the ball. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Mitchell should see a larger share of reps this Thursday night vs. the Bengals.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: C.J. Stroud-led Texans crack top 10; Jaguars, Bills take plunge

After another wild week in the NFL, Eric Edholm is forced to reshuffle the Power Rankings deck. How high do the C.J. Stroud-led Texans fly? How low do the struggling Bills go? And have the Patriots hit rock bottom?
news

Bengals preparing for a 'playoff game in November' on Thursday night vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have a pivotal game this Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Broncos coach Sean Payton on Denver's three-game win streak: A 'fine line between a groove and a rut'

After Denver's 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills, Broncos head coach Sean Payton says there's a "fine line between a groove and a rut."