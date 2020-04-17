Top OT prospect Becton's combine drug test flagged

Former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has been widely projected to go in the top 10 of next week's NFL draft. Will a recent development knock him out?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Becton is one of multiple players whose drug tests from the Scouting Combine in February were flagged. Becton did not fail a drug test in college, Rapoport added, while all NFL teams have been made aware of his combine results.

According to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, Becton will go into Stage 1 of the league's intervention program for no more than 60 days. If he's not flagged again within this period, he would assume the same status as players who have never been referred to the program, per Rapoport.

The 6-foot-7, 364-pound lineman had Lucas Oil Stadum abuzz two months ago after running the 40-yard dash in 5.1 seconds.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Becton going No. 9 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his latest mock draft. Bucky Brooks has the Browns grabbing Becton at No. 10. Chad Reuter and Peter Schrager both have the New York Jets taking Becton with the 11th pick.