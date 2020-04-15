Keim: Hopkins can take Cardinals 'to the next level'

Tom Brady has grabbed the most headlines this spring for leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons in favor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He might be the greatest quarterback of all time, but he wasn't the best player at this time to change teams.

That distinction belongs to former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the lone member of the 2019 All-Pro first team to relocate during free agency. The Cardinals' trade for Hopkins became closer to official Wednesday as both he and running back David Johnson have passed their physicals.

Linking Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray with one of the top wideouts in the game figures to pay immediate dividends for an Arizona team that went 5-11 last year. The Cardinals ranked 24th in passing offense last year and 17th in scoring.

"To be able to get a player of his caliber and to add to the weapons that we already possess, I feel like he can certainly take us to the next level," General manager Steve Keim told reporters.

Hopkins did nothing but produce in seven years with the Texans. He's averaged a bit more than 100 catches, 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns over the past five seasons, while earning three consecutive All-Pro nods. Houston coach/GM Bill O'Brien said the impetus for dealing the 27-year-old superstar was his desire for a new deal. Hopkins has three years and about $40 million remaining on his current one.

It's a matter that Keim noted he's already broached with Hopkins' agent.

"If it makes our organization better, and it's an opportunity that arises," Keim said, "we'll certainly do that."