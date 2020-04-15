David Johnson passes physical; trade official soon

The final hurdle in the DeAndre Hopkins trade appears to have been cleared.

David Johnson has passed his physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

With NFL Network's James Palmer reporting Hopkins passed his physical earlier this week, essentially all that was left was for Johnson -- the player in this deal with the longer history of injuries -- to pass his physical. Garafolo's report means there's no longer cause for concern, and the trade should be official soon.

Hopkins was sent last month to Arizona along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round selection. The trade was stunning and landed the young Cardinals an immediate playmaker, filling the team's need for a receiver, and also relieved Arizona of the regrettable contract to which it signed Johnson in 2018. Houston, meanwhile, parted with Hopkins in order to acquire a running back and a few picks after Bill O'Brien's flurry of trades in the last year cleaned out their stock of selections.