2020 NFL Draft: What SHOULD the Bengals do with the No. 1 pick?

There's a widespread assumption that the Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to begin the proceedings on April 23. But is that the best use of the selection? The question we have is simple:
What should the Bengals do with the No. 1 pick?
Drafting a QB at No. 1 isn't the answer for CincyCincinnati should keep veteran Andy Dalton and trade back to get more quality picks. There's a good chance a team would give Cincy a few picks, including an additional first-rounder, to move out of the No. 1 pick. I would REALLY consider making a deal like that if I'm the Bengals. Depending on how far they move back, the Bengals could spend one of those picks on an off-the-ball linebacker who would immediately make the defense better -- Isaiah Simmons, Patrick Queen or Kenneth Murray. They could also spend one of their first-round selections on a premier offensive tackle. With later picks, they should find help at running back, defensive back and receiver (a position with great depth in this class).
Go get the home-state kid -- Joe BurrowMy advice: Don't make this more difficult than it needs to be. Go get Joe Burrow. Sometimes the fit just works, like when the Cleveland Cavaliers had the first pick and drafted an Ohio kid in LeBron James. I'm not saying Burrow is going to have a LeBron-sized career, but he has the best chance at making the same type of home-state impact in Cincinnati.
Tua would make Bengals' offense excitingThe Bengals should draft a quarterback with the first pick, but contrary to popular opinion, I'd take Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. Now fully cleared to compete without any restrictions, according to the agency that represents him, Tua brings so many dimensions to an offense and his style would fit well with the weapons around him. Joe Burrow, who is coming off one of the best college seasons by a quarterback in history, lost a QB battle to Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State before he transferred to LSU. And Haskins might not even be the QB1 in Washington this year. Tua should be the guy.
Stick with Dalton and take the best player in the draftFirst things first. The Bengals should keep veteran QB Andy Dalton. Last season, the offense was so banged up -- and led by a first-year head coach -- that it would have been hard for most QBs to succeed. By sticking with Dalton, Zac Taylor can have some continuity in an odd offseason (and hopefully, we see Cincy run the ball more next year). OK, let's get back to the actual pick. With Dalton in place, the Bengals can draft the best player in this class in Chase Young, adding a great talent to give Cincinnati one of the league's top-tier defensive lines.
Joe Burrow is the one and ONLY correct answerThere's no debate! Cincinnati needs to take Joe Burrow and start anew at the quarterback position. It was clear in 2019 that Andy Dalton was no longer the guy when they benched him in the middle of the season. The Bengals sit in the best possible position to get their QB of the future, and that's Burrow.