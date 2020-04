2020 NFL Draft: What SHOULD the Bengals do with the No. 1 pick?

Stick with Dalton and take the best player in the draft

First things first. The Bengals should keep veteran QB Andy Dalton . Last season, the offense was so banged up -- and led by a first-year head coach -- that it would have been hard for most QBs to succeed. By sticking with Dalton, Zac Taylor can have some continuity in an odd offseason (and hopefully, we see Cincy run the ball more next year). OK, let's get back to the actual pick. With Dalton in place, the Bengals can draft the best player in this class in Chase Young , adding a great talent to give Cincinnati one of the league's top-tier defensive lines.