Roundup: Reggie Ragland joins Lions on 1-year deal

Reggie Ragland is on the move for the second time in his career.

The inside linebacker is signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the move.

Ragland spent the last three seasons in Kansas City, where he recorded 160 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 42 games. A former second-round pick of the Bills, Ragland never played a regular-season game in Buffalo due to an ACL tear followed by a regime change which made him a nonfit in the Bills' defense. Buffalo shipped Ragland to Kansas City for a fourth-round pick in 2017.

Ragland leaves Kansas City with a Super Bowl ring and will attempt to carve out a role on Detroit squad that includes Jarrad Davis in its linebacking corps.

The Lions are also adding former 49ers linebacker/special teamer Elijah Lee on a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Detroit announced this transaction as well.

Elsewhere in transactional news Friday:

» The Philadelphia Eagles exercised tight end Zach Ertz's 2021 option Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Ertz will account for $8 million in 2020 and $8.25 million in 2021, with talks on an extension likely to pick up in the coming months, per Pelissero.

» The Dallas Cowboys announced they have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Dontari Poe after finalizing language in the contract. The team noted Poe still must take a physical and sign for the deal to become official.

» The Vikings are re-signing running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones.

Minnesota is also re-signing veteran guard Dakota Dozier to a one-year, $1 million deal, Pelissero reported.

» The Broncos announced they have re-signed linebacker Joe Jones and defensive tackle Joel Heath. Jones received a one-year deal after recording eight tackles on special teams. He led Denver in that category in 2018. Heath, whose right were awarded to the Broncos after the Super Bowl, spent the previous four seasons with the Texans. He started 16 of 32 games he played in and recorded 34 tackles, three sacks and six quarterback hits.

» Greg Van Roten's deal with the New York Jets is for three years and $10.5 million, with $3.25 million guaranteed, Pelissero reported. The former Panthers guard can earn up to $14.25 million with incentives.

» The Los Angeles Chargers and linebacker Nick Vigil agreed to a 1 year, $2.4 million deal that is fully guaranteed, and with a max value of $3 million, according to Pelissero.

» The Washington Redskins signed tight end Logan Thomas for two years, $6.145 million with a $2.25 million signing bonus, per Pelissero.