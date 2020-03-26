Colts add ex-Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes on 1-year deal

Veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes is headed to Indianapolis.

The Colts are adding the former first-round pick to their secondary after both sides agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per Rhodes' agent, Sunny Shah. It's worth roughly $5 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The move instantly plugs up the hole created by the release of starter Pierre Desir four days prior.

Once viewed as one of the game's top corners, Rhodes, 29, was released on March 13 by the Vikings following a disappointing 2019 campaign. Despite having a year that fell below expectations -- 63 tackles, six passes defended, 0 interceptions (first time since rookie year) -- Rhodes was still named a Pro Bowl alternate, giving him three nods for his career.

He is the latest big-name Colts addition during an offseason that has seen the organization sign Philip Rivers and Sheldon Day, as well as trade for DeForest Buckner.

As the elder statesman of a unit that includes Kenny Moore and Rock Ya-Sin, Rhodes will have the chance to prove in Indy on a team that is in win-now mode that he should be still considered among the elite at the position.