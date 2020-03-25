Dontari Poe, Cowboys agree to terms on contract

Contract talks have become a contract agreement for Dontari Poe and the Cowboys.

Dallas and the defensive tackle have agreed to basic terms on a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the negotiations. The two sides are finalizing language on the deal, but it will get done, Rapoport added.

Poe becomes the second former Panther to leave Carolina for Dallas, joining Gerald McCoy with the Cowboys after McCoy spent 2019 in Charlotte. The Cowboys have bolstered their defensive front this offseason after losing Robert Quinn in free agency, and after signing McCoy last week, they're adding depth by taking a chance on Poe, who is coming off a season-ending torn quadriceps.

Poe has 278 tackles and 20.5 sacks in his eight professional seasons. The former first-round pick of the Chiefs has never quite lived up to expectation, but he could help a Cowboys team that is built to win now.