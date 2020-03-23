Roundup: Cowboys in contract talks with Dontari Poe

The Dallas Cowboys continue to look for upgrades along the defensive line.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Cowboys are in talks with defensive tackle Dontari Poe on a potential deal, per a source informed of the discussions. NFL Network's Jane Slater adds the two sides are close to coming to an agreement.

A 2012 first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, Poe spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers after one year in Atlanta. Poe played 11 games in Carolina in 2019, compiling 22 tackles and four sacks before suffering a season-ending torn quad. The Panthers declined his option earlier this offseason.

Poe, turning 30 in August, played well last season before the injury, and can eat up space in the middle while pushing the pocket.

The Cowboys have sought to bulk up the interior line this offseason as new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan takes over, desiring bigger bodies on the inside than previous DC Rod Marinelli.

Dallas signed DT Gerald McCoy last week, who also played for the Panthers last season.

The Cowboys have done their homework on defensive tackles, also looking into Ndamukong Suh, Damon Harrison and Mike Pennel, Slater reported.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Monday:

» The Washington Redskins are re-signing defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, NFL Newtork's Tom Pelissero reports. Brantley has played the last two seasons with Washington.

» The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed unrestricted free-agent cornerback Torry McTyler, the team announced.

» The New England Patriots are signing safety and special teams contributor Cody Davis, his agent announced. Davis is a seven-year veteran who played with the Jaguars the last two years after five with the Rams organization.

» The New York Jets are re-signing free agent James Burgess, Rapoport reported per Burgess' agent. Burgess started 10 games last season for the Jets and tallied 80 tackles.

» A surprising contributor for the Cardinals last season, linebacker Joe Walker is signing with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal, Pelissero reported. Walker started 11 games and racked up 65 tackles last season and is staying in the NFC West.