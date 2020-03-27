Roundup: Reggie Ragland joining Lions on 1-year deal

Reggie Ragland is on the move for the second time in his career.

The inside linebacker is signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Ragland spent the last three seasons in Kansas City, where he recorded 160 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 42 games. A former second-round pick of the Bills, Ragland never played a regular-season game in Buffalo due to an ACL tear followed by a regime change which made him a nonfit in the Bills' defense. Buffalo shipped Ragland to Kansas City for a fourth-round pick in 2017.

Ragland leaves Kansas City with a Super Bowl ring and will attempt to carve out a role on Detroit squad that includes Jarrad Davis in its linebacking corps.

The lions are also adding former 49ers LB/special teamer Elijah Lee on a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Elsewhere in transactional news Friday:

» The Philadelphia Eagles exercised tight end Zach Ertz's 2021 option Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Ertz will account for $8 million in 2020 and $8.25 million in 2021, with talks on an extension likely to pick up in the coming months, per Pelissero.