NFL players react to Tom Brady joining Buccaneers

Tom Brady's departure from New England shook the NFL world to its core. His agreement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just 10 hours later disoriented the football landscape yet again.
Numerous players took to Twitter to express their surprise and welcome Brady to the National Football Conference.
Oooookkkkkk @TomBrady to the dark side huh? Welcome to the NFC Tommy!â Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 17, 2020
Welcome to the NFC Mr. @TomBrady !! Weâve been expecting you. pic.twitter.com/8grnnCnxO9â DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 17, 2020
TB12 ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/wLVS58XZjBâ Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 18, 2020
Itâs alot going on right now but Iâm very glad that our defense is staying together ! Cowboy is very excited for the 2020 season ! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #GoBucsâ DEVIN WHITE 4ï¸â£0ï¸â£ (@DevinWhite__40) March 17, 2020
Tom need some receivers ï¿½ï¿½â Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) March 17, 2020
Tom Brady vs Drew Brees two times a year is going to be fun to watch canât even lie . Imagine if Matt Ryan steps his game up . Oh & Teddy just joined their division as well ï¿½ï¿½ sheeesh !!â Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) March 17, 2020
I am 24 years old... Tom Brady played with the Patriots almost my whole life!!! I was looking forward to playing the ï¿½ï¿½ this regular seasonï¿½ï¿½â Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) March 17, 2020