NFL players react to Tom Brady joining Buccaneers

Tom Brady's departure from New England shook the NFL world to its core. His agreement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just 10 hours later disoriented the football landscape yet again.

Numerous players took to Twitter to express their surprise and welcome Brady to the National Football Conference.

Oooookkkkkk @TomBrady to the dark side huh? Welcome to the NFC Tommy! â Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 17, 2020

Itâs alot going on right now but Iâm very glad that our defense is staying together ! Cowboy is very excited for the 2020 season ! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #GoBucs â DEVIN WHITE 4ï¸â£0ï¸â£ (@DevinWhite__40) March 17, 2020

Tom need some receivers ï¿½ï¿½ â Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady vs Drew Brees two times a year is going to be fun to watch canât even lie . Imagine if Matt Ryan steps his game up . Oh & Teddy just joined their division as well ï¿½ï¿½ sheeesh !! â Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) March 17, 2020