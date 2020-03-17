NFL, others react to Tom Brady shipping out of Boston

An end of an era not just in the NFL but in the world of sports came Tuesday morning.
His destination unknown, Tom Brady announced on social media that he was bidding farewell to the Patriots, leaving behind the most successful career in NFL chronicle.
As the the six-time Super Bowl champion and 14-time Pro Bowler moves on, the NFL world and beyond reacted.
Statements from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Patriots career: https://t.co/DFmmbzAIdo pic.twitter.com/flVpDFB4HJâ New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020
Forever a Patriot, forever the ï¿½ï¿½â New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020
Thank you, Tom. pic.twitter.com/VWhTEET4IJ
Family. pic.twitter.com/S2HsXJnEvnâ Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 17, 2020
âI tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way...ââ Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) March 17, 2020
Class personified https://t.co/q6NuPPAmc2
Brady to Chargersâ Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 17, 2020
Practice against Tom Brady everyday was like playing on the 92â Dream Team. He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Which ever team he lands Iâm sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/Y6tKUOapIkâ Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 17, 2020
Thank u @tombrady for 20 incredible years ï¿½ï¿½ @patriots pic.twitter.com/q4nuSCd5FBâ Dana White (@danawhite) March 17, 2020
Weâve had some great battles against you over the years, @TomBrady.â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 17, 2020
Best of luck wherever your football journey takes you next â unless it's in the AFC West. ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/uKw0wzCewV pic.twitter.com/gU3aJAGiRk
With all thatâs going on in the world today. Two very important things:â Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) March 17, 2020
1. Stay safe and practice social distancing.
2. Stay out of the AFC East, TOM BRADY. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @TheBillsMafia
I know where Brady really wants to play ï¿½ï¿½â Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 17, 2020
. @TomBrady to the @Chargers and he talks them into going back to San Diego. ââ Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) March 17, 2020
@TomBrady good morning! Heard the news. Just making sure you are good? Asking for my friends..â cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 17, 2020
I thought Tom Brady was just messing around wowâ Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 17, 2020