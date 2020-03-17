NFL, others react to Tom Brady shipping out of Boston

An end of an era not just in the NFL but in the world of sports came Tuesday morning.

His destination unknown, Tom Brady announced on social media that he was bidding farewell to the Patriots, leaving behind the most successful career in NFL chronicle.

As the the six-time Super Bowl champion and 14-time Pro Bowler moves on, the NFL world and beyond reacted.

âI tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way...â



Class personified https://t.co/q6NuPPAmc2 â Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) March 17, 2020

Practice against Tom Brady everyday was like playing on the 92â Dream Team. He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Which ever team he lands Iâm sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/Y6tKUOapIk â Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 17, 2020

Weâve had some great battles against you over the years, @TomBrady.



Best of luck wherever your football journey takes you next â unless it's in the AFC West. ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/uKw0wzCewV pic.twitter.com/gU3aJAGiRk â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 17, 2020

With all thatâs going on in the world today. Two very important things:

1. Stay safe and practice social distancing.

2. Stay out of the AFC East, TOM BRADY. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @TheBillsMafia â Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) March 17, 2020

I know where Brady really wants to play ï¿½ï¿½ â Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 17, 2020