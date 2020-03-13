Dolphins hosting J.K. Dobbins for pre-draft visit

Following Thursday's stunning announcements in which the sports world largely came to a halt -- and multiple NFL teams suspended air travel for coaches and scouts and a few announced they were temporarily closing their facilities -- some clubs are proceeding with extreme care and caution.

One of those teams is the Miami Dolphins, who are hosting Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins for a pre-draft visit on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Dolphins announced Thursday that they have pulled their scouts and coaches from the road during the pre-draft process due to growing concerns over COVID-19.

Dobbins, ranked 40th among Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects and the No. 4 running back, is a 5-foot-10, 217-pound production machine out of the backfield. In three seasons with the Buckeyes, he churned out 4,459 yards rushing with an impressive 6.2 yards per carry, eclipsing the 1,000-yard barrier each season.

His junior campaign saw him run for 2,003 yards and 21 scores.

The addition of Dobbins for the Dolphins, who have three first-round picks, would fill a massive need for Miami, which was dead last in the NFL in rushing yards last season, averaging a meager 72.2 per contest.