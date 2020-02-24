Seahawks hire ex-Browns execs Eliot Wolf, Highsmith

As the league descends upon Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine this week to officialy launch draft season, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has called upon an old friend and his trusted partner for a hand.

Seattle is hiring former Browns executives Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith as consultants during the draft process this spring, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The pair spent the past two seasons in Cleveland, with Wolf serving as the team's assistant general manager and Highsmith the vice president of player personnel.

Wolf, regarded as a rising talent evaluator, mutually agreed to part ways with the Browns last month after they tried to convince him to remain on staff under new GM Andrew Berry. Schneider and Wolf spent eight years together in the Packers' front office (2002-09), before the former left for the Seahawks.

Highsmith would arrive in Green Bay in 2012 and has worked alongside Wolf ever since. Garafolo added that both are candidates to remain with Seattle long term.

The Seahawks, expected to be active players in free agency, currently hold nine picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, beginning with No. 27 overall. Some of their more pressing needs include restocking their defensive and offensive lines.