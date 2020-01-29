Browns, assistant GM Eliot Wolf agree to part ways

As a new regime takes over in Cleveland, another high-profile front office member will move on.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that assistant general manager Eliot Wolf and the Browns agreed to mutually part ways, per a source informed of the decision.

The Browns tried to convince Wolf to say under new GM Andrew Berry, but in the end, Wolf decided to depart.

The son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf, Eliot spent 14 seasons in the Green Bay front office in various roles -- the last one as director of football operations -- before leaving for Cleveland in 2018.

Viewed as a rising NFL talent evaluator, Wolf was interviewed for the Packers GM job that ultimately went to Brian Gutekunst in 2018.

As a respected executive across the NFL, Wolf should not lack for opportunities after leaving Cleveland.