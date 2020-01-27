Browns hire Andrew Berry as new GM/executive VP

The Browns are turning to a young but familiar face to help turn around their fortunes.

Former Cleveland executive Andrew Berry will return after a year with the Eagles to be its general manager and executive VP, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

He has 53-man roster control and at 32 is the youngest GM in the NFL, Rapoport added.

The organization has stressed the need for unity between its head coach and general manager, both of which have been revolving doors since the franchise rebooted in 1999. Chemistry might already exist among certain parts of the front office.

Berry was the Browns' vice president of player personnel from 2016 to 2018, which means he worked alongside current chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta. The latter's voice has grown even stronger from when Berry was initially in Cleveland. That it took the club more than 10 days between this hire and Kevin Stefanski's speaks to the new head coach having a voice in the process as well.

The 32-year-old Berry was the Eagles' vice president of football operations in 2019, involving himself in everything from scouting to contracts to strategy. Previously in Cleveland, Berry ran day-to-day scouting -- pro and college.

He was in high demand this offseason. The Eagles denied the Panthers' request to interview Berry for executive VP, Rapoport previously reported. They could not deny the Browns because they were considering him for their GM vacancy. Now the position has been filled.